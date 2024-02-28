"All I'm getting is the wheel of doom": Justin Timberlake's presale tickets for UK tour leave fans fuming

Fans of multi-platinum artist Justin Timberlake have expressed frustration and disappointment as they encountered significant issues attempting to purchase presale tickets for his upcoming UK tour. Many took to X to voice their discontent, with one netizen tweeting that all they could see was "the wheel of doom."

On January 25, 2024, Timberlake announced "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour," starting the tour in Canada and the USA. In August 2024, he will be performing in the UK, the presale tickets for which were announced on February 26, 2024, as per Glamour Magazine.

Justin Timberlake's first presale ticket event begins via O2 Priority on Wednesday, February 28, at 10 am. This mobile phone network has collaborated with Timberlake's show in London, as per The Express News. The issues and frustration started with this event, as the pages were not loading and left fans disappointed.

Justin Timberlake fans face 'wheel of doom' in UK tour ticket rush

The former NSYNC performer, with his album Everything I Thought It Was, which is all set to be released on March 15, 2024, has also announced a world tour titled The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, beginning with Canada on April 29, 2024, as per Glamour Magazine.

Justin Timberlake will begin his Europe tour on July 26 and the UK leg of the tour on August 7, with shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and London. The presale event of the show was launched earlier today via O2 Priority, the collaboration partner.

Despite eagerly anticipating the opportunity to secure tickets for Timberlake's highly anticipated tour, fans were met with technical glitches and long waiting times when attempting to access the presale ticket platform. Fans tweeted and shared their frustration with the "wheel of doom."

The frustration was palpable, as many reported being stuck on loading screens for extended periods, only to miss out on tickets ultimately. However, O2 has yet to respond publicly to reported technical glitches by fans on X.

The Live Nation Presale of tickets to Timberlake's UK tour begins on February 29, 2024. As per the Express, the general sale will go live on March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time.

The tour dates for Europe and the UK are as follows,

Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland, on July 26 Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on July 30 Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 3 Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK, on August 7 Co-op Live in Manchester, UK, on August 8 The O2 in London, UK, on August 11 Ziggodome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on August 15 Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany, on August 21 Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, on August 25 Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on August 29 Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 2 Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on September 4 LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, on September 6

Despite the challenges faced during the presale, excitement remains high for Justin Timberlake's UK tour, which is set to kick off later this year. This is his first tour in five years, in support of his upcoming sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.