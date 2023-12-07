"All the kids filming instead of helping": Patriot High School fight video sparks outrage online 

Three juveniles have been charged with assault after leaving their fellow student unconscious during a fight at Patriot High School. The reason for the altercation remained unknown at the time of writing this article. As the principal released a statement regarding the occurrence, netizens took to the internet to express shock.

According to Inside Nova, the Mabassas, Virginia school’s resource officer was notified about the fight that was taking place in the common area at 7:41 a.m. on Wednesday. The fight initially began between the victim and his 17-year-old fellow student.

It was reported that two other students later joined in and repeatedly struck and kicked the victim. At one point, the 14-year-old victim was lying on the ground unconscious. Several students were seen recording the physical assault until others intervened.

According to Patch, the victim did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

A video of the Patriot High School fight made the rounds between community members. While it was not available on social media at the time of writing this article, a blurred video of the incident can be found on certain news portals.

Law enforcement revealed that a 15-year-old boy and the 17-year-old who attacked the student were charged with "malicious wounding and assault by mob." They have also reportedly received a warrant for a 17-year-old boy to charge him with assault and battery and assault by mob.

Netizens enraged after news of Patriot High School fight makes headlines

Internet users were flabbergasted by the occurrence. Many could not believe that the victim was assaulted to the extent of becoming unconscious. Several netizens wondered where other faculty members and security were when the fight broke out. A few comments online read:

Patriot High School principal releases statement after fight makes headlines

The principal of the educational institution, Michael Bishop, sent a letter to the school community reiterating the importance of peaceful conflict resolution. He said:

“Please reinforce with your students the importance of resolving conflict peacefully by alerting a trusted adult with concerning information. I appreciate your cooperation and support.”

Prince William County Public Schools also notified concerned parents and guardians of the Patriot High School students that they were taking immediate action after learning about the fight.

“We became aware of a fight at Patriot High School that occurred before school started this morning. PWCS took immediate action, including the involvement of the Prince William County Police Department, who is actively investigating this incident. PWCS will apply all appropriate disciplinary action as prescribed by the Code of Behavior. Under the Code of Behavior, fighting may result in disciplinary consequences up to and including expulsion."

The committee also stressed on how the safety of their school children and staff is their “highest priority.” They went on to add that such physical assaults would not be tolerated at their schools.