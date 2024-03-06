⁠Allen Weisselberg net worth: Fortune explored as former Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury charges 

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has landed in deep waters after he pleaded guilty to perjury charges. On Monday, March 4, 2024, Allen Weisselberg confessed to falsely testifying to the New York attorney about what he knows about the size and value of Donald Trump’s apartment on Fifth Avenue Manhattan triplex.

According to CNN, he was initially charged with five counts of perjury. However, he confessed and pleaded guilty to two charges related to his testimony in 2020. During his trial, Allen Weisselberg claimed that he intentionally misled the investigators about his knowledge of the former President’s apartment to gain insurance, loans, and other benefits.

As he confessed to the crimes, the judge announced that Weisselberg would be sent to prison for five months on April 10, 2024. As per ABC News, Trump campaign’s spokesperson Steven Cheung blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing the charges, saying:

“Bragg has been on a crusade of vindictive and oppressive pressure leading, today, to a forced plea by Allen H. Weisselberg. Innocent Americans cannot continue to be harassed, and we have to save our Country."

Allen Weisselberg is an American businessman who served as the Chief Financial Officer during Trump’s presidency. Allen has a history of working in many roles, including being an accountant for Fred Trump in 1973. Per Market Realist, his net worth is $1 billion as of this article's writing.

Allen Weisselberg also pleaded guilty to invading taxes in 2022

During the trial on Monday, March 4, 2024, Allen claimed that he “never focused and delved into numbers,” which is why he gave incorrect square footage of Trump’s apartment. While Allen’s attorneys tried to convince the judge to give him lesser jail time considering his age, the judges warned that if Weisselberg violated his release conditions, he would be sentenced to seven years in prison.

This is not the first time that Trump’s ex-CFO landed in a problematic situation. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to evading nearly $2 million in taxes. For the same, he served a jail time of 5 months at New York’s Rikers Island Jail.

Born in 1947, Allen is 76 years old. He is the CFO of the Trump Organization and a co-trustee of the trust set up by Donald Trump in 2017. He was then promoted and managed the entire company with Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Having a net worth of more than $1 billion, Allen Weisselberg is known to be living in a luxurious house in Wantagh, New York. As per NewsDay, he also sold off another apartment in 2013 for more than $468,000.

Born and raised in New York City, Allen also served as the vice president of Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts.

As the businessman finds himself in a plight, social media users are constantly bashing him for misdeeds. While negative comments for Allen continue to pour on the internet, Weisselberg has not spoken up about the whole scenario.