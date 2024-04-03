JTBC has unveiled the group poster on their official X account, @jtbclove, for its upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama Although I Am Not a Hero. It is directed by Jo Hyun-tak of SKY Castle fame and scripted by Joo Hwa-mi, known for Marriage, Not Dating.

The drama Although I’m Not a Hero boasts a stellar production team. Kang Eun-kyung, the creative force behind Dr Romantic, also contributes to the production.

Accompanying the poster is a caption teasing the curiosity of viewers and questioning the hidden motives behind the characters. It reads:

"A person who has lost his or her abilities due to a modern disease. Superpower Family Secret. Why did you hide behind the curtain?!"

The group poster introduces the "superpowered Bok family" and the mysterious Do Da-hae, played by the Unlocked fame Chun Woo-hee. The shadowy figure of Bok Gwi-joo, portrayed by My Roommate Is a Gumiho star Jang Ki-yong, hints at the enigma surrounding his character.

Although I Am Not a Hero on JTBC: Everything you need to know about Jang Ki-yong and Chun Woo-hee's upcoming fantasy romance

Release Date

The upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Although I Am Not a Hero is set to premiere on May 4, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC, taking over the channel's Saturday-Sunday slot.

Plot

The forthcoming JTBC K-drama Although I’m Not a Hero narrates the tale of Bok Gwi-joo (portrayed by Jang Ki-yong) and his extraordinary family. Blessed with supernatural abilities from birth, Gwi-joo possesses the unique power to journey through time, albeit limited to cherishing only joyful moments from his past.

However, his battle with depression jeopardizes these cherished memories, threatening to erase them. Similarly, Gwi-joo's family members grapple with their challenges. Endowed with an array of superpowers, they gradually lose them due to contemporary afflictions such as smartphone addiction, insomnia, and bulimia.

As they teeter on the brink of losing their extraordinary gifts, the arrival of Do Da-hae (played by Chun Woo-hee) heralds a transformative chapter in their lives.

Cast

The lead cast of Although I’m Not a Hero includes Jang Ki-yong who gained prominence through his appearances in numerous acclaimed K-dramas such as My Roommate is A Gumiho and Kill It, among others.

Similarly, Chun Woo-hee rose to fame with her compelling performance in the Netflix thriller Unlocked. Additionally, she boasts an impressive portfolio of successful dramas, including Be Melodramatic, and Delightfully Deceitful.

Here is a complete cast of the drama Although I Am Not a Hero:

Jang Ki-yong as Bok Gwi-joo: With the ability to time travel, Gwi-joo battles depression after losing his power.

Chun Woo-hee as Do Da-hae: A mysterious woman possessing unique abilities.

Go Doo-shim as Bok Man-heum: Gwi-joo's mother, gifted with precognitive dreaming but plagued by insomnia.

Claudia Kim as Bok Dong-hee: Gwi-joo's older sister, who struggles with the loss of her flying abilities.

Park So-yi as Bok In-ah: Gwi-joo's daughter, harbouring a secret despite her emotionless demeanour.

Oh Man-seok as Eom Soon-gu: Man-heum's husband and the only member of the family without superpowers.

Ryu Abel as Grace

Choi Gwang-rok as Noh Hyung-tae

Although I Am Not a Hero promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and talented cast.

