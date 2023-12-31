“Always giving us assurance”: BLINKs elated as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reaffirms them about the group staying together

From their humble beginnings to global stardom, the members of BLACKPINK have navigated the complexities of the music industry with a steadfast bond of friendship that has withstood the test of time.

Their journey as a group has been marked by support, mutual respect, and an unbreakable camaraderie that has endeared them to fans worldwide. On the last day of December 2023, member Jisoo surprised and gladdened the BLINK fans with a Weverse comment. Her comment that made the fandom cry happy tears was "BLACKPINK Forever."

This comment spoke volumes about the bond between four girls, who have officially chosen different paths as individual artists and ended their contracts with YG Entertainment. After seeing this comment, fans were reassured of the love these members carry for each other and are more excited for the new year than ever.

Oldest member Jisoo reflects upon BLACKPINK's bond through a recent Weverse comment

The friendship among the members of BLACKPINK—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—began when they embarked on their training at YG Entertainment, where they honed their skills and prepared for their debut. Through the rigors of training, they formed a deep connection rooted in shared aspirations, dreams, and a collective passion for music.

As BLACKPINK burst onto the global music scene, their friendship served as an anchor amid the whirlwind of success and the inevitable challenges that accompanied their rise to stardom. Together, they weathered the demands of intense schedules, public scrutiny, and the pressures of maintaining their artistry, drawing strength from their unity and support for one another.

Moreover, the members of the group have consistently championed each other's individual talents, fostering an environment of empowerment and encouragement within the group. Their collaborative spirit and genuine admiration for each other's strengths have been instrumental in shaping their collective identity and propelling them to new heights in their musical careers.

Fans have been witness to numerous heartwarming displays of affection and camaraderie among the members, both on and off stage. From adorable interactions during performances to candid moments captured behind the scenes, their genuine rapport has always left the fans overwhelmed with love.

One such lovable moment was displayed by the oldest member of the group, Jisoo, in a recent instance.The Weverse platform, which is known for its unique ability to let K-pop idols interact directly with their fans, became home to this moment. On December 31, 2023, one of the fans of the group on Weverse commented:

"I'm really looking forward to a group song. Oh, support your solo activities. Let's be BLACKPINK forever."

To which, Jisoo wrote:

"It's BLACKPINK FOREVER."

It made the fans extremely happy and emotional at the same time, seeing a BLACKPINK member herself ensure the group's eternal future post-contract expiration.

As global icons, the group's friendship has transcended cultural boundaries, inspiring fans around the world with its authenticity and resilience. Their bond serves as a source of inspiration, illustrating the transformative power of genuine companionship and the impact it can have on personal and professional growth.

While each member of the quartet is now pursuing individual projects, their friendship remains a constant source of support and encouragement. Whether through solo releases, fashion ventures, or other creative pursuits, they continue to uplift and champion each other.