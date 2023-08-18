Alyssa Fluet car accident: Tributes pour in as 21-year old Methuen resident passes away in Maine tragedy 

Salem State University student Alyssa Fluet passed away in a car accident on Monday, 14 August. Her body was identified by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Classmates and the Long Island, Maine community have since taken to the internet to pay tribute to the youngster.

The Sheriff’s Office revealed that they found Fluet pinned between two Ford Ranger trucks in the 1106 Island Avenue area in Long Island around 8:04 PM. The 21-year-old died from her injuries at the scene.

They shared that Fluet was attempting to stop one of the vehicles from moving but ended up becoming pinned between the mentioned vehicle and another one.

An investigation into the same is underway.

Following her passing, the Methuen city’s official Twitter account released a statement that read:

“The City of Methuen mourns the loss of Alyssa Fluet, 21. Daughter of MFD Asst. Chief Mike Fluet and wife Diane. Alyssa passed away on August 14 in a tragic auto accident. We offer our support to the Fluet family & respect their privacy at this most difficult time. Thank you.”

Salem State University’s theatre and speech department also took to their official Facebook page to pay tribute to their community member. Speaking about her character they revealed:

“A rising senior BFA performance major, Alyssa epitomized humility, grace and professionalism in every classroom and rehearsal hall she entered. As an artist she shone onstage and off, loved and accepted all people, and used her incredible sense of humor to lift us up everyday. Wherever Alyssa went, her lived example of kindness and tolerance inspired students, staff, and faculty, whom she supported and encouraged always.”

Tributes pour in as Alyssa Fluet passes away

Many took to social media to share their condolences with Fluet’s family and pay their tributes. Some posts online read:

Tributes pour in as Alyssa Fluet passes away (Image via Salem State University Theatre & Speech Department)

Fluet had received the Irene Ryan Kingsley Colton Scholarship and the Presidential Arts Scholarship for her time spent in university. She had also maintained a 4.0 GPA while working outside of school.

Fluet received the VASTA award for vocational excellence and the Region 1 Classical Acting Award at the Kennedy Center American Theatre Festival this past year.

Her family will be hosting a visitation on Saturday, 19 August at Windham, NH’s Carrier Family Funeral Home which will be followed by a Celebration of Life in Haverhill, MA’s Phoenician Restaurant.