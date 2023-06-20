Alyssa Henley GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser for teen killed in Queens crash

A 17-year-old Alyssa Henley was killed while riding on the back of a motorcycle that was being driven by a 29-year-old in Queens, New York, on June 20, 2023. The motorcycle's driver crashed into a curb and lost control of the vehicle. The crash took place at around 12:30 am on Monday near the Cross Island Parkway.

Alyssa Henley was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious head injuries. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene of the accident. Meanwhile, the motorcycle driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the New York-Presbytarian hospital.

Alyssa Henley's friends and family started a GoFundMe page to aid her loved ones as they work through her death. As of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the initiative has raised $50 of a $5000 goal.

Authorities are investigating Alyssa Henley's untimely death

As per New York Daily News, Alyssa Henley was due to graduate from high school on the week of her death. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances behind the crash, which occurred as the driver attempted to exit through the Southbound Whitestone Expressway.

Officials have not discussed the possibilities of foul play or substance abuse in relation to the incident. It has not been confirmed whether the 29-year-old driver will face any charges over the crash.

As mentioned earlier, a GoFundMe page was launched by her aunt, Valerie Dent. In the description, she wrote that Alyssa's death was incredibly hard for everyone as she was a "bright soul with a big future." Henley's aunt also wrote that she was set to graduate high school in the current week.

Queens car accident statistics

According to Oresky & Associates, the New York borough of Queens sees over 29,000 car accidents annually. Of the total number, approximately 11,500 lead to injury or death. This accounts for almost 35 to 36 car accidents on a daily basis.

As reported by the U.S. News and World Report, New York City is considered to have the worst traffic in America. Among its boroughs, Queens is responsible for the second-highest number of accidents in the city, accounting for 30.4% of the total.

In 2021 it was second only to Brooklyn, which slightly edges it out with a share of 31.2% of the total. However, in 2018 and 2019, Queens had the most car accidents of any borough.

As reported by New York officials, about 5,756 of the total car accidents in Queens are caused by distracted driving. Over 2500 accidents are also due to aggressive behavior on the road, as many drivers cause vehicle collisions when they refuse to give the right of way.

The most accident-prone roads in Queens include Queens Boulevard, Jamaica Avenue, and the Union Turnpike. Meanwhile, Woodward Avenue and Willoughby Street are considered the most dangerous intersection in the borough.

