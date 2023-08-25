"Am I dreaming??" - Fans elated as BTS' SUGA and the NBA announce their upcoming collaborative apparel collection

On Friday, August 25, the NBA and BTS' SUGA made an exciting announcement that they'd collaborated to create an apparel collection with the help of Mitchell & Ness. Following the idol's being named an ambassador of the NBA (National Basketball Association), he has been widely active with the organization, popping up among the audience for several matches.

As fans patiently waited for a collaboration between the two, their prayers were granted as the two announced their upcoming apparel collection. Although the first look did not reveal much about the entirety of the collection, fans cannot wait to get their hands on it since it seems that various T-shirts, jumpers, and beanies will be included.

Fans excited as BTS' SUGA and the NBA announce their collaborative upcoming apparel collection

On August 25, 2023, following the announcements made by BTS' SUGA and the NBA, fans were over the moon as they excitedly looked forward to the collection's release. While fans were already intrigued and impressed by the collection's first look, they were all the more inclined to get their hands on it as SUGA shared his emotions about the collaboration.

For the announcement the K-pop idol made of the collaboration from his side, he expressed:

I’m so excited for the next phase of my relationship with the league with the launch of my very own NBA capsule collection. As a longtime fan of the NBA and its teams, this collection is incredibly special to me. I look forward to sharing this with all of you.

Given that fans' have heard countless stories from him about his love for basketball and the NBA, they were able to immediately understand the weight of the collaboration's meaning for the K-pop idol. Therefore, fans have also been doing their best to support the idol and his new venture with his dream collaborator.

As soon as the collection was revealed, ARMYs rushed to sign up as NBA ID members to not only contribute to the collaboration between the NBA and BTS' SUGA but also to receive instant notifications about the collection. Adding more significance to the collaboration, the NBA revealed the details with which they created the collection.

They revealed that the collection represents six NBA teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. The teams were chosen according to the cities in which the idol rolled out his solo tour, Agust D.

Additionally, to add more representation from the idol's side, the collection also adopted the Agust D moniker, which was used for his D-Day album. Given that the NBA also revealed that the idol massively contributed to the creative process of the collection, it only urges fans to get their hands on it as soon as possible.

While the accurate dates of the collection's release are yet to be known, according to the NBA's announcement, the merchandise will be up for sale in the upcoming weeks. With the heavy meaning and significance the collaboration carries for BTS' SUGA, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release.