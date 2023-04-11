"America would've voted for you": Cam Amen's elimination leaves American Idol fans shocked

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the remaining contestants chosen from the Hollywood Week round performing in front of the judges in the Showstoppers round of the competition. They gave it their all to secure a spot in the Top 24.

On this week's episode of American Idol, platinum ticket holder Cam Amen delivered a strong performance in front of the judges and the live audience. However, he couldn't make it and was eliminated ahead of the Top 24 round. Fans were shocked at the judges' decision and slammed them for the same. One tweeted:

Kristin Roark @Roark_K14 @CamAmen23 Horrible decision on the judges part! Special person, special voice. You should’ve gone through. America would’ve voted for you! @CamAmen23 Horrible decision on the judges part! Special person, special voice. You should’ve gone through. America would’ve voted for you!

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 21 of the competition saw an incredible amount of talent in the audition rounds and Hollywood Week as well to advance to battle it out and to be part of the Top 24. They performed in front of the iconic judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Cam Amen gets eliminated on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready to perform and hope to get into the Top 24 of the competition. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed incredible talent among the singers and prayed for their favorites to get through. The three judges had many difficult decisions to make and while they advanced many strong singers ahead, they had to bid farewell to others.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Showstoppers/ Final Judgement Part 2, reads:

"Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round."

Cam Amen won a platinum ticket in the audition round of American Idol. His rendition of Hallelujah made the judges extremely emotional, following which he was given the advantage to rest his voice in the Hollywood Week round.

Cameron Osterloh @CamAmen23 #AmericanIdol I may not have made it to the Top 24 but I've grown in ways I never thought possible! You literally haven't heard the last of me yet! I may not have made it to the Top 24 but I've grown in ways I never thought possible! You literally haven't heard the last of me yet! 📷 #AmericanIdol https://t.co/GqCZmcDTld

The contestant gave his all tonight as he performed with the help of a live band. His stage presence and charisma definitely pulled the live audience's attention as they cheered for him throughout the performance. Cam even received a standing ovation from the judges.

The American Idol contestant was then called into the room for the final judgement. Giving Cam the unfortunate news, Lionel Richie said:

"There's a point in the show where we have to now make it a competition. You did not make our Top 24."

Cam was extremely emotional hearing this. He even believed that he gave everything he got in his last performance but respected the judges' decision. The contestant, however, noted that he wouldn't stop believing in himself.

Lionel further told the American Idol contestant:

"We believe in you. As you go forward, if that voice comes out...I want you to go back and say "Stop, Luke, Katy and Lionel believe in me. We'd love to see you back here. Alright? God bless you, man."

Fans disappointed with the American Idol judges for letting go of Cam

Fans took to social media to express their shock at Cam not making it to the Top 24. Check out what they have to say.

Jacob Cohen @jacobsdesk97 Cam’s journey at #AmericanIdol is sadly coming to an end. You’re going home dude Cam’s journey at #AmericanIdol is sadly coming to an end. You’re going home dude 😫

hailey @Haileypeno Cam not making it is a HORRIBLE decision #americanidol Cam not making it is a HORRIBLE decision #americanidol

Seán @sean637

#AmericanIdol Cam getting cut is the first time I've been shocked this season Cam getting cut is the first time I've been shocked this season #AmericanIdol

Some fans were also very disappointed with Cam's elimination. Check it out.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 I'm in shock that cam didn't make it, He is an amazing singer #AmericanIdol I'm in shock that cam didn't make it, He is an amazing singer #AmericanIdol .

angelica M @AngieRuano3 Cam gave me John legend vibes and I was here for it 🤍🥲 #AmericanIdol Cam gave me John legend vibes and I was here for it 🤍🥲 #AmericanIdol

#🇺🇸🇨🇱 @Dalene2012 @CamAmen23 You totally deserved to be in the Too24! I’ve questioned several of their decisions this season. Some made it through that shouldn’t have imo. You certainly did. Beautiful voice. Keep singing @CamAmen23 You totally deserved to be in the Too24! I’ve questioned several of their decisions this season. Some made it through that shouldn’t have imo. You certainly did. Beautiful voice. Keep singing❤️

Season 21 of American Idol has finally attained their Top 24. As the installment progresses, contestants will be tested to their limits on more challenges, which will push them to their ultimate potential. Viewers will have to wait and find out who will all advance forward in the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

