American Airlines passenger arrested after being accused of using offensive words on flight, threatening physical violence

Disclaimer: This article details a racially motivated incident. Discretion is advised.

In a recent video, a drunk American Airlines passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Shail Nitin Patel, was seen belligerently calling other passengers racist slurs and "motherfucker" in addition to using antisemitic epithets.

He even threatened to take the plane down along with all the other passengers. The authorities then put the passenger in a headlock and marched him off a plane.

According to a document from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the incident on American Airlines happened at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday evening, March 19. Patel was apprehended in Florida shortly after the incident.

According to a flight attendant, Patel said,

"They always treat me differently, people with skin like you!!!"

Another witness reportedly heard Patel saying,

"Fuck you, blue-eyed white devils. I'm gonna take this plane down with all you motherfuckers on it!"

After that, he started acting more hostilely with passengers and the flight staff.

An American Airlines passenger was recently arrested for his erratic behavior

Shail Patel, a 29-year-old Florida resident, was charged with making antisemitic remarks to the American Airlines flight attendants and passengers. The incident occurred on American Airlines Flight 2506 on Tuesday, March 19, when he was traveling from his birthplace of Tampa to Philadelphia.

A document acquired by The Post on Friday, March 22, states that he had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. After the altercation, the Tampa man was taken out of the aircraft forcibly.

As soon as he got on board, he became aggressive and, according to the lawsuit, "began acting erratically, yelling and cursing at the passengers."

Just before 5:30 p.m., flight attendants on the American Airlines flight reported to the authorities that they were boarding passengers when they received a report of an aggressive passenger on board.

Patel allegedly struck someone in the face and hand and spat on them. Other passengers then held him until he was handcuffed and taken into custody, according to the police.

Flight attendants tried to convince him to exit the aircraft and calm down. Still, after several tries, they announced over the PA system that they needed assistance from any law enforcement authorities on board.

He was taken out of the plane by six off-duty officers who forcibly restrained him while they awaited the arrival of Tampa International Airport police officers. When detectives spoke with Patel's father, he revealed that his son had been drinking at the bar and taking medication before the trip.

American Airlines stated that the flight incurred a 30-minute delay due to the incident.

The airline further said,

"We thank our team for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Following his arrest, Patel was accused of two counts of violence. In addition, he was also accused of one count of disorderly drunkenness. He is now at the Hillsborough County Jail on a bond of $2,150.

According to Florida law,

“(1) No person in the state shall be intoxicated and endanger the safety of another person or property, and no person in the state shall be intoxicated or drink any alcoholic beverage in a public place or in or upon any public conveyance and cause a public disturbance.”

The public defender's office, representing him, declined to comment on Friday, March 22.