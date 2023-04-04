American Idol season 21 episode 8: Elijah McCormick and Lucy Love's duet performance leaves fans with mixed feelings

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the second part of the Hollywood Week round of the competition. The contestants were divided into pairs for the duet challenge and gave it their all to deliver impressive performances and keep moving forward.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Elijah McCormick and Lucy Love performed in the duet round. Their rendition of My Girl was instantly well-received by the judges and the live audience. Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions about the same.

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Over the years, the show has seen many singers become established names in the industry. Season 21 has also seen many potential contestants who are already on their way to becoming big stars. They performed in front of the legendary judge trio - Oscar-winning singer/songriter Lionel Richie, country superstar Luke Bryan and pop princess Katy Perry.

Elijah McCormick and Lucy Love deliver a strong performance on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for the duet round of the Hollywood Week competition. They proved their talent in the performance round in yesterday's episode and now hain even put even more effort to deliver their best and get selected for the next.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round."

Ahead of the performance, the American Idol judges revealed that the contestants had to choose their own duet partners. This left the singers flabbergasted as they now had to choose a fellow contestant who they thought would mesh well with their voice.

The first performance of the night was by platinum ticket winner Elijah McCormick and Lucy Love. As they stepped on to the stage, Katy Perry said:

"This is such an exciting duo to start the duets day off."

The duo performed My Girl by The Temptations. Throughout the performance, they hit the notes perfectly and their vocal range was powerful. While their voices blended really well, they were also distinct in their own way. The judges were in awe of the performance and were excited throughout.

After the performance, the American Idol judges gave them a standing ovation and complimented the contestants. Considering this was such a strong performance, it was only natural to move both Elijah and Lucy onwards to the next round.

Fans left with mixed opinions on the American Idol duo performance

Elijah and Lucy's duo challenge left the audience mixed. While some loved the pairing and the performance, others weren't impressed by the rendition of the song. Check out what they have to say.

Brooke Parker @gramfurn Well OBVIOUSLY Lucy and Elijah are going through to the next round!! #AmericanIdol Well OBVIOUSLY Lucy and Elijah are going through to the next round!!#AmericanIdol

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is an amazing performance by elijah mccormick, And lucy love, They sounded incredible together #AmericanIdol This is an amazing performance by elijah mccormick, And lucy love, They sounded incredible together #AmericanIdol .

A few fans were left unimpressed by their runs and felt that they changed the feeling of the song. Check it out.

Twisted Lyf of TV on YT @MyTwistedLyf Katie Perry said she ain't ever heard My Girl like that before. I wish I never do again. That was horrible. Arraignment, vocals, and performance. #AmericanIdol Stop lying to them. Katie Perry said she ain't ever heard My Girl like that before. I wish I never do again. That was horrible. Arraignment, vocals, and performance. #AmericanIdol Stop lying to them.

Baron Von Awesome @CappyD

#americanidol What makes people think they need to hit every note they can sing in only 2 words of a song? What makes people think they need to hit every note they can sing in only 2 words of a song?#americanidol

Shelley Maximista Devane @GeneralHospiFan Just put through a duet that was basically AWFUL because they chose the wrong song! ‘My Girl’ is supposed to be bright and innocent. Not slow, no harmony, and unfeeling. #AmericanIdol Just put through a duet that was basically AWFUL because they chose the wrong song! ‘My Girl’ is supposed to be bright and innocent. Not slow, no harmony, and unfeeling. #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has been interesting since the beginning. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be pushed to their limits and tested on their music skills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

