Amherst bus driver Jackie Miller GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $45K as elderly woman responds to viral clip

A few days ago, a video of Jackie Miller, an Amherst, Ohio school bus driver, went viral on the internet. In the clip, she was heard yelling at students and using inappropriate language with them. However, as Jackie Miller shared her side of the story, people started backing her and started a fundraiser to support her on April 1, 2023.

It was mentioned on the page that bus drivers, teachers, and janitors are the hardest-working people and they are underpaid and underappreciated. The organizer of the fundraiser, Jeff Grob, set a goal of raising $80,000 for Jackie Miller. So far, the GoFundMe account has managed to raise $47,549, as of this writing.

The description on the GoFundMe page read:

"Kids these days are out of control and no one is allowed to reprimand them in fear of losing their job. After so many years of being treated horribly by kids and underpaid this bus driver was done with it and went Red Foreman on them. I'm on her side and if it was my kids, make em walk!"

It was also stated on the GoFundMe page:

"This fundraiser is to help her pay for some time off and for all the years of loyal dedicated service. We applaud her for tolerating as much as she has and are on her team!"

What triggered the bus driver Jackie Miller to yell at the students?

The bus driver said that the group of kids on her bus used to constantly act out and this time they purposefully instigated her and she finally had enough of it. In the videos that surfaced online, she was seen standing in the aisle of the bus as she yelled, "I'm sick of you, I'm sick of all of this."

In a conversation with 3News, she detailed the incident as mentioned:

"That particular day was challenging to say the very least because it started the minute this core group of students got on the bus."

Miller further apologized and stated:

"I'm sorry for the way this went down, I truly am. I do apologize for my actions, but I won't take it back."

She also said that she suffers from asthma and that strong fragrances trigger her attacks. Miller further said that one student yelled that another had sprayed perfume in the bus, because of which she had a "horrible asthma attack."

Miller told 3News:

"She sprayed perfume on the bus and I had a horrible asthma attack. I had to stop the bus, grab my inhaler and try to get my lungs to open up again. I had all the kids open up all the windows they know this."

Jackie Miller also said that bus drivers are treated in the worst way possible and are treated with a lack of respect.

Bus driver Jackie Miller resigned after the incident took place

As the incident took place and the video went viral, Jackie Miller resigned. The announcement of the same was made by Mike Molnar, the Amherst Superintendent, in a letter that was sent to parents.

In the letter, it was mentioned:

"The behavior exhibited by the bus driver is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have accepted the bus driver's resignation effective immediately and the incident will be fully investigated. The actions of the bus driver do not represent the values and standards we uphold as a district and do not reflect our commitment to providing a safe, caring, and compassionate educational environment.”

It continued:

"Moving forward, our Transportation Department will review its procedures to make sure we are handling situations appropriately for the safety of our students.”

It also stated that the case is under investigation. The district then mentioned that they will conduct proper training for the bus drivers from now onwards.

