"An apology without change is just manipulation": Fans not convinced by Drew Barrymore's video apology

The Drew Barrymore Show did the unthinkable by resuming production amidst the ongoing labor strike in Hollywood, which happens to involve both writers and actors. Needless to say, the host, Drew Barrymore, came under fire from both industry veterans who are standing by in this fight against big studios and fans of the actor and the show, who could not believe she was going to do this.

Days after the show's resuming became a big deal on the internet, Drew Barrymore came forward with an apology video, defending her show and stating her reason for resuming it amidst the ongoing strike. She said in the video:

"I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention,...We aren’t gonna break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people’s jobs on the line."

However, she also said in the video that she would continue with the production of the show, stating various reasons like the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to fund the rest of her crew.

While some fans were convinced, most did not buy her apology video, stating that it wasn't really an apology if she was refusing to stop the production, which led to this outcry in the first place.

Fans slam Drew Barrymore after her "apology video"

After the intense backlash earlier, Drew Barrymore tried to put forth her reasons for restarting her show amidst the double strike, which has brought almost all of Hollywood to a standstill.

While this did convince some, most did not see the point of apologizing if she was continuing the production anyway. She did state that there's nothing she "can do or say in this moment to make" things "okay," but she chose to continue with the work despite her different view on the matter.

Drew Barrymore will continue with her production of the talk show, meaning that the latest season of the show will arrive very soon on CBS.

Meanwhile, the protests against the big studios continue all across Hollywood.