“An exterminator is cheaper”: Internet reacts as rats found eating marijuana in New Orleans police evidence room

New Orleans Police Department headquarters has a drug problem, stated the city's PD superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick during a Criminal Justice Committee Meeting on Monday, March 11, 2024. The rats have infested the building's evidence room. She explained:

"The rats eating our marijuana, they're all high."

According to WWL-TV, Kirkpatrick told council members New Orleans PD is situated in a dilapidated mid-city building that was built in 1968 and is not fit to run a modern police force. She elaborated that the decrepit building is overrun by cockroaches, mold, and broken elevators, plumbing, and air conditioning units.

She stated that "uncleanliness (was) off the charts," explaining that sometimes officers found rat droppings on their desks. Kirkpatrick added it was not just the headquarters but all the PD buildings in the district.

Hearing her concerns, the committee approved a motion to lease out two floors of a downtown building, until they find a permanent space. Per New Orleans chief administrative officer, Gillette Montagno:

"At Monday's crime committee meeting, council members voted to approve the lease to rent a new building... It's a 10-year lease, and rent will be more than $670,000 annually."

The news left netizens shocked with one stating hiring an exterminator was far cheaper.

Per a report by NOLA, Gilbert Montaño explained the cost to repair the existing structure would be over three times the rent of the proposed building.

"In all honesty, I foresee that most of the criminal justice agencies will probably have to be temporarily housed because as we continue to address these old decrepit buildings, it’s just going to get worse and worse," he added.

The New Orleans police department has not released any official comments about the development.