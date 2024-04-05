“An optimist and a lover of life:" Shaun Cassidy honors mom with touching message as Oscar-winning actress Shirley Jones turns 90

Well-known actress Shirley Jones recently celebrated her 90th birthday and her son Shaun Cassidy took the opportunity to post a glimpse of the same on social media. He even shared a lengthy tribute on his official website and a portion of the message reads:

"In a journey full of dramatic highs and lows, mom has always been an optimist and a lover of life."

Shaun's Instagram post, which was shared six days ago, featured a photo where he was posing with Shirley Jones and brothers Ryan and Patrick on both sides. Shirley was seen in a blue tracksuit with a sash on top. Shaun wrote below the post:

"Happy 90th birthday to Miss Pittsburgh! What an incredible night."

The comments section was flooded with best wishes from different personalities alongside the rest of Shaun's followers. People praised Shirley's appearance in the picture and visual artist Bernie Taupin wrote that Jones was looking "legendary."

Shirley has appeared in many films including Bedtime Story and Elmer Gantry, for which she won an Oscar.

Shaun Cassidy recalls Shirley Jones' achievements as she turns 90: Birthday message and other details explained

Shirley Jones' career dates back to the 50s when she made her debut on television. Her flawless performances have been praised by critics and audiences. Her son Shaun posted a tribute to her on Instagram as she turned 90.

Through his official website, Shaun shared a photo of his mother holding flowers, clicked when she was 21. He stated that she received the flowers from her fans who had recently discovered her and loved her singing skills. He further stated:

"Mom would soon begin shooting her second film for Rodgers & Hammerstein, "Carousel," and in a few years, she'd win the Academy Award for a dramatic turn in "Elmer Gantry." The public knows her from these films, and for her work in television, but to us, her family, Shirley Jones has always simply been mom."

Shaun added that his mother has a lot of love for simple things, including nature and animals. He wrote at the end that they celebrated her birthday on March 31, 2024, with her children and grandchildren. Shaun wrote at the end:

"Thanks for always offering us ground in an uncertain world, and for inspiring so many with your talent and heart. I love you."

Shaun posted the same photo on his Instagram page on March 24, a week before Shirley's birthday. Shaun's brother Patrick also posted a photo on his Instagram page, saying that each member of the family "told a story about what this incredible woman meant to them."

Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan were born from Shirley's marriage to Jack Cassidy. The duo were together from 1956 to 1975 and Jack passed away the following year. Jack also had a long list of credits from his career as an actor and singer, including He & She, where he portrayed Oscar North.

Shirley Jones and her successful career explained in brief

Shirley Jones participated in some beauty contests during the 50s and emerged as the first runner-up for Miss Pennsylvania. In 1953, she arrived in New York City and soon became an important part of different plays such as Wait Until Dark and The Sound of Music.

Jones' flawless acting skills helped her to grab more roles in films and TV shows. She gained recognition for her portrayal of Laurey Williams in the musical film Oklahoma, released in 1955. Jones continued to play various roles and her performance in the sitcom, The Partridge Family, also received a lot of praise.

Jones also appeared in an interview with Closer magazine last month where she shared everything related to her childhood and career. She expressed her satisfaction with getting the best in terms of her family and public image and added:

"I have three incredible kids, 12 incredible grandchildren, I had two incredible husbands – what else could I want."

Shirley Jones was last seen in a film titled Eco-Teens Save The World. The film came out back in 2018 and Jones has not addressed anything about her upcoming projects yet.