"And they say whiteness is a cult": The Black Messiah TikTok video sparks intense trolling online 

TikTok user The Black Messiah has garnered immense traction online after a video of her ranting went viral across social media platforms. In the same, the internet user claimed that those who do not have brown skin are not allowed to comment on her online activity. Fellow netizens found her video alarming and claimed that there were intense racist undertones in her message. Others took to the internet and trolled her fervour.

The Black Messiah video in question went viral after popular Twitter page Clown World reposted it on their official social media account. The TikToker can be seen glaring into the screen and saying passionately:

“If you are not Black, if your skin is not brown, if you are not melanated then you do not have the right to come under my videos, talking back to my people. Your opinions are not wanted nor are they relevant. So why do you feel like you need to come and keep saying something to my people. You need to ask me for my permission before you speak or comment on my videos. You come under my videos and say- “Lord, may I please have your permission to say something.” Then you wait for me to give you my permission before you start tapping, moving your little pasty fingers around on my page.”

iamyesyouareno @iamyesyouareno And they say Whiteness is a cult. And they say Whiteness is a cult. https://t.co/J5ZGPDU2Jn

The Black Messiah continued by saying:

“You people have been talking way too much for way too long and your time is officially up! It is Black power forever!”

At the time of writing this article, the video in question had amassed over 5.5 million views and counting.

The TikToker has removed the video from her official account. She has amassed 59 followers on her account. Her bio reads:

“MRS. JESUS CHRIST VENGEANCE IS MINE & I HAVE COME TO REPAY #BLM”

Netizens respond to The Black Messiah’s deleted video

Internet users found the TikTok user’s video hilarious. Many relentlessly trolled her online by attacking her body language and tonality. A few reactions to the viral video read:

Ary @IxByAry @iamyesyouareno Just chill out and blink my sister! @iamyesyouareno Just chill out and blink my sister!

Chrissy @cturiano1969 @iamyesyouareno Why are woke people so angry. The hatred in her eyes. I pray for her. @iamyesyouareno Why are woke people so angry. The hatred in her eyes. I pray for her.

Ian @ijohnson677 @farmingandJesus She sounds a bit racist to me. Typed with my pasty fingers. @farmingandJesus She sounds a bit racist to me. Typed with my pasty fingers.

TikToker seemingly responds to online backlash

Black Messiah took to her official TikTok account and seemingly addressed criticism of her being racist. She responded to a comment that called her a “devil.” It also read- “when the devil couldn’t get to this world, he sent BLACK ppl instead.” While responding to the same the TikToker who also goes by the moniker LORD ZION said:

“This is the narrative that people have been pushing people for generations. Your fathers and your father’s fathers have been saying the same exact thing- “white is good and pure while Black is evil and bad.” This is why when you look at me you don’t see me being worthy of being the wife of Lord Jesus.”

She went on to speak of Jesus in the video. However, did not directly address the situation at hand.

Poll : 0 votes