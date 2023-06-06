"Andy’s bias was off the charts": Summer House fans feel Andy Cohen was biased toward Danielle at the reunion

Popular reality series Summer House season 7 aired its second part of the reunion episode on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the installment. The friends were also seen addressing their concerns about issues that transpired throughout the time they spent at the Hamptons. Viewers witnessed a lot of dramatic moments, keeping them hooked.
On this week's episode of Summer House reunion, both Lindsay and Danielle addressed their issues over their feud that lasted throughout the season. The latter expressed her concerns about her best friend's relationship with Carl, while Lindsay was hurt about Danielle speaking badly about the couple behind her back.
Danielle also addressed feeling left out of the engagement. When Lindsay argued the reasons behind the same, Andy tried to explain to her why her best friend felt that way. He stated that because Carl had called his fellow guy friends and informed them of the same, but didn't speak to Danielle.
While it looks like there is hope for the two ladies, fans slammed Andy Cohen for being biased towards Danielle. One tweeted:
Danielle and Lindsay voice their concerns at the Summer House reunion
Tonight's episode of Summer House saw the cast members trying to resolve their differences with each other. Viewers witnessed conflicts and arguments, but also a fair share of emotional moments and apologies, which made the reunion episode come to a wholesome end.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion - Part 2, reads:
"Mya reveals new details about her breakup with Oliver; Danielle and Lindsay ponder the end of a 7-year friendship; an emotional standoff between Carl and Kyle has everyone in tears, including Andy."
Viewers witnessed Summer House stars Lindsay and Danielle's friendship break apart throughout the season. The latter revealed that she had broken up with her then-boyfriend Robert Sieber in 2022, but that had nothing to do with her voicing concerns about Carl and Lindsay's relationship.
Lindsay, for her part, felt that there was some projection on Danielle's part. The latter, however, called their friendship one-sided. She felt that Lindsay only had issues because Paige was the one who informed her of Danielle's feelings - that the couple was moving too fast.
The ladies' friendship came to a boiling point after Danielle was hurt about not being involved in Lindsay and Carl's proposal, which was filmed as part of Summer House. Host Andy Cohen then asked Carl why he didn't inform his fiance's best friend about the proposal when all the boys in the house knew about the same.
Andy also lost his cool on Lindsay while trying to convey that Danielle apologized to her.
Carl understood the statement but also mentioned that he wouldn't go out of the way to hurt Danielle. The latter was also confronted about her behavior at the engagement party, where she kept addressing her concerns to the couple's friends and family members, allegedly "making the event about herself."
In response, Danielle said to her fellow Summer House cast members:
"I was beside myself, and I was really hurt. In my mind, I would have loved to have been the person to organize a lot of it. I would have loved to be the person to [be involved] in any way, shape, or form."
Fans felt Andy Cohen was biased toward Danielle at the Summer House reunion
Fans took to social media to slam Andy Cohen. They felt that he was biased toward Danielle and kept defending her actions throughout the reunion. Check out what they have to say.
Fans were frustrated at Andy defending Danielle and not looking at Lindsay's perspective. Check it out.
Season 7 of Summer House has aired a very dramatic installment, which saw the cast members go through a tumultuous time in the Hamptons. The reunion brought all of the issues in front of the cast as they addressed their concerns. While some were able to talk it out, others only got more complicated.
The series aired every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.