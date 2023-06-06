"Andy’s bias was off the charts": Summer House fans feel Andy Cohen was biased toward Danielle at the reunion

Popular reality series Summer House season 7 aired its second part of the reunion episode on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members reflecting on the installment. The friends were also seen addressing their concerns about issues that transpired throughout the time they spent at the Hamptons. Viewers witnessed a lot of dramatic moments, keeping them hooked.

On this week's episode of Summer House reunion, both Lindsay and Danielle addressed their issues over their feud that lasted throughout the season. The latter expressed her concerns about her best friend's relationship with Carl, while Lindsay was hurt about Danielle speaking badly about the couple behind her back.

Danielle also addressed feeling left out of the engagement. When Lindsay argued the reasons behind the same, Andy tried to explain to her why her best friend felt that way. He stated that because Carl had called his fellow guy friends and informed them of the same, but didn't speak to Danielle.

While it looks like there is hope for the two ladies, fans slammed Andy Cohen for being biased towards Danielle. One tweeted:

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 @emma_oyomba @whoaskedselle Andy’s bias was off the charts. Where’s the montage of Danielle’s behavior? The yelling, the cussing, the storming off? Let’s explore Lindsay’s feelings the way we did Danielle’s. Why was Kyle chiming in to a question for Lindsay? This was a joke. #summerhouse @emma_oyomba @whoaskedselle Andy’s bias was off the charts. Where’s the montage of Danielle’s behavior? The yelling, the cussing, the storming off? Let’s explore Lindsay’s feelings the way we did Danielle’s. Why was Kyle chiming in to a question for Lindsay? This was a joke. #summerhouse

Danielle and Lindsay voice their concerns at the Summer House reunion

Tonight's episode of Summer House saw the cast members trying to resolve their differences with each other. Viewers witnessed conflicts and arguments, but also a fair share of emotional moments and apologies, which made the reunion episode come to a wholesome end.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Reunion - Part 2, reads:

"Mya reveals new details about her breakup with Oliver; Danielle and Lindsay ponder the end of a 7-year friendship; an emotional standoff between Carl and Kyle has everyone in tears, including Andy."

Viewers witnessed Summer House stars Lindsay and Danielle's friendship break apart throughout the season. The latter revealed that she had broken up with her then-boyfriend Robert Sieber in 2022, but that had nothing to do with her voicing concerns about Carl and Lindsay's relationship.

Lindsay, for her part, felt that there was some projection on Danielle's part. The latter, however, called their friendship one-sided. She felt that Lindsay only had issues because Paige was the one who informed her of Danielle's feelings - that the couple was moving too fast.

The ladies' friendship came to a boiling point after Danielle was hurt about not being involved in Lindsay and Carl's proposal, which was filmed as part of Summer House. Host Andy Cohen then asked Carl why he didn't inform his fiance's best friend about the proposal when all the boys in the house knew about the same.

Andy also lost his cool on Lindsay while trying to convey that Danielle apologized to her.

Carl understood the statement but also mentioned that he wouldn't go out of the way to hurt Danielle. The latter was also confronted about her behavior at the engagement party, where she kept addressing her concerns to the couple's friends and family members, allegedly "making the event about herself."

In response, Danielle said to her fellow Summer House cast members:

"I was beside myself, and I was really hurt. In my mind, I would have loved to have been the person to organize a lot of it. I would have loved to be the person to [be involved] in any way, shape, or form."

Fans felt Andy Cohen was biased toward Danielle at the Summer House reunion

Fans took to social media to slam Andy Cohen. They felt that he was biased toward Danielle and kept defending her actions throughout the reunion. Check out what they have to say.

CleverlyChloé @CleverlyChloe Why is Andy taking sides like this. Danielle was wrong for her behavior. But why has no one acknowledge Lindsay’s hurt? This is frustrating #summerhouse Why is Andy taking sides like this. Danielle was wrong for her behavior. But why has no one acknowledge Lindsay’s hurt? This is frustrating #summerhouse

Ms Keshia @luv2hvefun Stop saying it wasn’t her intentions… the fact of the matter is, she did it!! She has to be accountable for her actions! Andy stop excusing Danielle but then making Lindsey out to be wrong #SummerHouse Stop saying it wasn’t her intentions… the fact of the matter is, she did it!! She has to be accountable for her actions! Andy stop excusing Danielle but then making Lindsey out to be wrong #SummerHouse

Lala @basicbravolala I was really expecting that during the reunion Andy would make it clear to Danielle how crazy her reaction to the proposal was and instead he seemed to defend it?! #SummerHouse I was really expecting that during the reunion Andy would make it clear to Danielle how crazy her reaction to the proposal was and instead he seemed to defend it?! #SummerHouse https://t.co/cRIB6qzTEx

Franny @NKOTBBXFAN #summerhouse Im done with this show. No one, not even Andy, is really holding Danielle to her asinine, infantile reactionary behavior ALL SUMMER and at the same time invalidating Lindsey and her feelings. This gang up is disgusting. #summerhouse Im done with this show. No one, not even Andy, is really holding Danielle to her asinine, infantile reactionary behavior ALL SUMMER and at the same time invalidating Lindsey and her feelings. This gang up is disgusting.

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SummerHouse This reunion was a bust. Andy was biased & letting Danielle get away with bratty, entitled behavior. The bedsore sisters flopped with their nonstop scrunched faces and needing each other for backup. I hope they all have storylines beyond Carl and Lindsay next season. This reunion was a bust. Andy was biased & letting Danielle get away with bratty, entitled behavior. The bedsore sisters flopped with their nonstop scrunched faces and needing each other for backup. I hope they all have storylines beyond Carl and Lindsay next season.#SummerHouse

The Nash Attack @TheNashAttack #Reunion Why is Andy so on Danielle’s side? This is a bizarre fight for him to be so invested in. Him yelling at Lindsay is a little much for me. The host is joining in the gang up on Lindz? Lame. #summerhouse Why is Andy so on Danielle’s side? This is a bizarre fight for him to be so invested in. Him yelling at Lindsay is a little much for me. The host is joining in the gang up on Lindz? Lame. #summerhouse #Reunion

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SummerHouse Andy would not be hollering at me like that. Lindsay just said she was still hurt by Danielle’s behavior, but it’s not even being acknowledged. It’s all about Danielle’s feelings, as it has been all season. Andy would not be hollering at me like that. Lindsay just said she was still hurt by Danielle’s behavior, but it’s not even being acknowledged. It’s all about Danielle’s feelings, as it has been all season.#SummerHouse

Fans were frustrated at Andy defending Danielle and not looking at Lindsay's perspective. Check it out.

☆ ☆ ☆ @bravobigmouth Andy on the wrong side of the argument yet again lol how could anyone watch this season and still back Danielle’s behavior? #summerhouse Andy on the wrong side of the argument yet again lol how could anyone watch this season and still back Danielle’s behavior? #summerhouse

Mich @PackersXLVGirl Why is @Andy screaming at Lindsay? Danielle is delusional, and acted awful. Lindsay isn’t required to take her advice. #summerhouse Why is @Andy screaming at Lindsay? Danielle is delusional, and acted awful. Lindsay isn’t required to take her advice. #summerhouse

Leo @LeoClark44444 This could be Andy’s worst reunion yet… these questions are incredibly loaded & show his bias. @Andy it was THEIR engagement & Danielle had no business being apart of it after how she talked about their relationship ALL summer long #summerhouse This could be Andy’s worst reunion yet… these questions are incredibly loaded & show his bias. @Andy it was THEIR engagement & Danielle had no business being apart of it after how she talked about their relationship ALL summer long #summerhouse https://t.co/AxgHz79Blb

kristin @legutz Lindsay literally did nothing wrong all season in regards to Danielle and everyone, including Andy, need to stop being so dense. #summerhouse Lindsay literally did nothing wrong all season in regards to Danielle and everyone, including Andy, need to stop being so dense. #summerhouse

Jeri Malone @higgaliggins Andy needs to stay in his lane. Danielle was the problem all summer. This was not Lindsay’s fault. #summerhouse Andy needs to stay in his lane. Danielle was the problem all summer. This was not Lindsay’s fault. #summerhouse

TheBestRealityTVPolls @TheBestReality1 Reunion was horrible! No accountability for Danielle! Andy & negative bed bugs excused that horrible behavior! D kept say she always supports C & L but we saw NONE of that all season! D was actively unsupportive & why she wasn’t included in shit! FFS! #summerhouse Reunion was horrible! No accountability for Danielle! Andy & negative bed bugs excused that horrible behavior! D kept say she always supports C & L but we saw NONE of that all season! D was actively unsupportive & why she wasn’t included in shit! FFS! #summerhouse

Season 7 of Summer House has aired a very dramatic installment, which saw the cast members go through a tumultuous time in the Hamptons. The reunion brought all of the issues in front of the cast as they addressed their concerns. While some were able to talk it out, others only got more complicated.

The series aired every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

