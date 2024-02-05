"Another award": Fans ecstatic as BTS Taehyung wins Best Artist in UK region at the Top Ten Asia Awards 2023

BTS star Kim Taehyung, aka V, is making the headlines again for winning the Best Artist category in the UK region for 'The Hottest K-POP Wave' at the 2023 Ten Asia Top 10 Awards (TTA). On February 5, 2024, an X account (@taeguide) shared an update about the BTS sensation advancing to the final round for the award.

Since his debut solo album, Layover, was released on September 8, 2023, Kim Taehyung has consistently made his mark by sweeping several awards. Fans were overjoyed to learn that the artist is set to receive a physical award for winning the Best Artist in the UK. One fan tweeted:

Fans excited to see BTS' Taehyung win another accolade

For the unversed, the top 10 performers from each nation for the second half of 2023 will be chosen by the Ten Asia Top 10 Awards (TTA). A trophy marked "Artist in the Second Half of 2023" is awarded to the finalist.

Following a two-week voting period, the best artist is selected, and the victor gets the chance to have their music video shown on 120,000 computer screens in 1,650 PC rooms nationwide. They also appear in promotions for the Ten Star magazine. Additionally, everyone who lives in ten different nations is eligible to vote.

Since the selection of the artists is from the second half of 2023, which mirrors Taehyung's debut solo album release, the BTS ARMY is certain that the idol will win again this time. Remarkably, the singer-songwriter was voted No.1 Best Artist in the United Kingdom for the eleventh time.

The BTS ARMY celebrated the latest feat earned by V and congratulated him on X. Several others geared up to vote and make the artist win in the finals.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung was featured on the cover of a well-known British entertainment magazine for his album Layover in December 2023. TimeOut magazine has published its 2023 The 30 Best Music list, which comprises editorial selections and showcases the best music of 2023. However, V surprised everyone by being the only K-pop singer to secure a prominent position on the list.

On December 16, 2023, he was placed 19th out of 30 on the '30 Best Albums of 2023.' Notably, Taehyung ranked among the well-known Western performers, like Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith, and others. This accomplishment is noteworthy because it allowed the vocalist to establish a strong reputation in the English-speaking music industry.

His being voted the No.1 Best Artist in the UK region at the 2023 Ten Asia Top 10 Awards (TTA) further solidifies the BTS idol's popularity there.

Global sensation Kim Taehyung has been fulfilling his mandatory military duty since December 11, 2023. The artist was reportedly deployed to the Special Duty Team (SDT) corps headquarters at the Army General Administration School for further training and duty on January 18, 2024.