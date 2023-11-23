"Another Jonathan Majors situation on our hands": Internet reacts as Jamie Foxx abuse allegations emerge

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx is being sued over allegations of s*xual abuse of a woman in August of 2015. As per the lawsuit, the assault took place at Catch NYC & Roof, where the woman asked the actor for a photo, which Foxx agreed to.

The woman claimed that the actor seemed inebriated and allegedly responded to her request with:

“Sure, baby, anything for you.”

Trigger Warning: The article contains descriptions of adult and sensitive content that might be triggering and inappropriate for some. Reader’s discretion is advised.

However, after letting the woman click a few photos with him, she alleges that Foxx made a somewhat suggestive comment about her having a figure like a supermodel and also told her that she smelled really good. The plaintiff continued that the actor pulled her by the arm after that, took her to the backside of the restaurant’s rooftop, and allegedly started inappropriately touching her.

Jamie Foxx allegedly placed both his hands on her waist and moved them under her shirt to fondle her breasts. He is also accused of touching the woman down her nether region without her consent.

The plaintiff asserted in the lawsuit that several people, including some security guards, witnessed the alleged assault. However, despite seeing her struggling to get away from Foxx, no one intervened and simply walked away from the scene.

One X user commented on Culture Crave's post on the same and compared the situation with that of MCU actor Jonathan Majors' who also faced allegations of physical abuse and violence.

Internet reacts to SA lawsuit against Jamie Foxx

While some people were shocked at the news of Foxx being accused of s*xual assault, a few others said they would rather not take sides until anything is legally proven. Some people noted how almost every other Hollywood actor or artist was being accused of something appalling this year.

The plaintiff, whose name has not been disclosed, is suing Jamie Foxx as well as Catch NYC for punitive and compensatory damage. She claimed that she had to take medical treatment after the incident in 2015 and was initially unable to go on with her regular activities. She also added that the assault caused her permanent emotional distress.

Jamie Foxx or his representative is yet to address the allegations.