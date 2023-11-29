"Another massive blunder": BBC comes under fire for letting Guz Khan host 'Have I Got News For You' despite his anti-Israel tweets

BBC has been slammed for choosing comedian Guz Khan to host Have I Got News For You. The decision sparked controversy as Khan is known for his alleged anti-Israel tweets, in which he reportedly accused the country of "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing."

On October 7, 2023, Guz Khan accused Israel of committing war crimes and engaging in ethnic cleansing in Gaza in response to atrocities committed by Hamas in the state. BBC's decision to choose Guz as the host of Have I Got News For You sparked fury among many people. British journalist Mike Graham of The Independent Republic of Mike Graham said that it was a "massive blunder."

BBC's newest host, Guz Khan, sparks controversy: What went wrong?

Ghulam Dustgir Khan, or Guz Khan, is a Coventry-born comic. He is set to host BBC's satirical news quiz on Friday, December 1, 2023. However, the choice has reportedly faced criticism from a BBC staff member who expressed being 'lost for words' to The Times. In a conversation with MailOnline, the staff member expressed concern that the conflict in Gaza will be discussed on the satirical current affairs show.

As per MailOnline, a senior Tory labeled the decision as "appalling," emphasizing that the BBC seems to have abandoned impartiality and public service standards. They further commented that accountability is seemingly absent at the BBC when it comes to such decisions.

People are angry at BBC because Guz Khan, a Humanities teacher turned comedian, who has also appeared on shows such as Taskmaster and Outsiders, previously talked about the current situation in Palestine on the BBC, saying it is like "apartheid" and that Israel is occupying the area.

Guz has been accused of inaccurately portraying the Israel-Palestine conflict, omitting crucial historical context, and exhibiting a stronger inclination towards dehumanizing Israeli victims compared to Palestinian ones. Here is one such tweet:

Additionally, he shared posts on social media that claim Israel is committing "genocide" against the people of Gaza. Guz also criticized UK politicians for supporting Israel.

Netizens became furious upon hearing that Guz would host a prestigious show. Here are some reactions:

To diffuse the controversy, the BBC has issued the following statement:

"Hat Trick are a very experienced production company who have been making Have I Got News For You for 30 years. They know how to make the programme and it has always had people with a broad range of political views. Their job is to deliver a programme that fully complies with the BBC's editorial standards."

On making his first appearance on the show, Guz said,

"Have I Got News For You? I don't know, have you got news for me? I guess we'll find out won't we pal. See you soon for the debut gang!"

Comedy legend Ross Noble and broadcaster and journalist Janet Street-Porter will join him on the panel.