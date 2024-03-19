Another name for Spring Equinox, date, meaning, and significance across the world explored

Springtime has officially arrived and the Spring Equinox, also known as the vernal equinox will occur on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11:06 pm EDT, per the National Weather Service. An equinox occurs twice every year, once in spring, the Spring Equinox, and the other during fall, the Autumnal Equinox.

According to Study.com, an Equinox occurs when the sun is positioned directly above the equator. This results in equal amounts of day and nighttime. The term is derived from the Latin words "aequus" and "nox," which mean equal night.

Depending on the hemisphere, the vernal equinox will occur during March in the northern hemisphere, and at the same time would be the autumnal equinox in the southern hemisphere (and vice versa).

Several cultures have different traditions tied to the Spring Equinox

Interestingly, for the ease of recordkeeping, meteorologists and climatologists consider March 1 as the first day of spring. Meteorological seasons are tied to the calendar days and thus spring lasts from March 1 until May 31 of each year.

However, due to a slight elliptical tilt (23.5 degrees) of the Earth's axis, it is at its closest point to the Earth in January and the furthest point in July. This leads to the winter (longest night) and Summer (longest day) Solstices respectively in the north. Hence, astronomically spring falls during the Spring equinox which generally falls between March 19 to March 21 each year.

Various cultures across the globe have different traditions tied to the Spring Equinox. For many, it is tied to the New Year.

According to a paper published by the University of Toronto, the Persian calendar begins during this day, and the Indian National Calendar begins a day after. The vernal equinox was once used to determine the date of Easter. However, the Georgian calendar later reformed it to a fixed date.

The Jewish Passover falls on the first full moon after the March equinox. Egyptians celebrate Sham el-Nessim, a public holiday, to mark the beginning of spring. The Hindu festival of Holi, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil is celebrated on the day.

Spring Equinox is important in several East Asian cultures. As per a Chinese tradition discussed on Weather.com, one can make an egg stand at the precise moment winter ends and spring begins. It claims it happens due to the gravitational forces of the sun aligning with that of the Earth. However, this is based on a myth and not science.

In Japan, The Vernal Equinox Day, or the Shunbun no Hi, is a national holiday, celebrating the official changing of seasons. It is part of a seven-day festival called the Haru no Higan.

Many visit the graves of loved ones and pay homage to their ancestors. It also signifies a time to renew their lives. Many clean their homes and make life changes like finishing school, taking up a new hobby, etc. Farmers too pray for a good harvest.

The next equinox, the Autumnal equinox will fall on September 22, 2024.