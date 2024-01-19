“Another neutral statement”: Madison Beer addressing claims that she’s a Zionist sparks mixed reactions online

Madison Beer, the American singer and songwriter, has spoken out about claims that she's a Zionist amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. She took to X to address the rumors.

Newsweek reported that the Jewish artist was accused of Zionism after she liked and then disliked an Instagram post that said "the occupation of Palestine is a lie." On January 18, 2024, she shared her thoughts on the war, saying,

"If you think I'd ever want an innocent person to be killed you do not know me and that is simply outrageous, you can be Jewish and also want peace for all people including Palestinian people. which is OF COURSE what I want. No innocent person deserves to die."

Netizens have reacted to the 24-year-old's recent stance, with some claiming she is being neutral. However, some social media users have supported the artist for speaking up about the cause.

Expand Tweet

According to Britannica, Zionism is a nationalist movement dating back to 1897 that called for the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine. It is now considered a political ideology that support the continued existence of Israel as a state. Some critics of Zionism have argued that this forced Palestinians off their land.

Madison Beer speaks out amid rumors of her being a Zionist

Expand Tweet

Madison Beer was recently accused of being a Zionist for allegedly liking a post that called the occupation of Palestine a lie. Since then, a variety of rumors have surrounded the pop singer online, with some people claiming her brother and father are Zionists, as well as some of her friends, as per People.

Madison reportedly unliked the post, however, she received a lot of backlash from her fans. One netizen tweeted,

"'Madison’s Jewish' okay and? you can be Jewish and not want any of this happening???"

Expand Tweet

The singer finally decided to address the rumors, saying she does not stand with any innocent people getting killed, including Palestinians, and that her being Jewish had nothing to do with her thoughts about the current situation, as per Newsweek.

Netizens took to social media to share their opinions about Madison Beer. Some believe the singer did not take the Palestinians' side and was being too neutral, while other fans supported her for speaking up.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also called out other social media users for accusing Madison Beer of Zionism even after her tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Social media users have also taken issue with Beer following Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp on Instagram. The actor found himself under fire on various occasions due to his remarks about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This included a clip that circulated online of him with stickers that read "Zionism is Sexy."

Expand Tweet

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel by infiltrating their borders and taking 240 people hostage. The death toll in the area was 1,200. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from Israel, in turn, ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, stopping the supply of water, electricity, and fuel, as per AP News.

Israel has since launched continuous airstrikes over the densely populated space, killing over 23,000 people in Gaza, half of whom were children, as per The New York Times.