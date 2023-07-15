"Another spewer of the latest right wing idiocy": Studio 8 Hair Lab Michigan garners negative Yelp reviews following pronouns controversy

Michigan hair salon Studio 8 Hair Lab is garnering severe backlash for refusing to offer its services to transgender people. Studio 8 Hair Lab’s decision came to light when they made an announcement on social media, claiming that they would no longer be serving clients who identify “as anything other than a man/woman.”

Social media users bash the Michigan salon for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Facebook)

As soon as the post was made, they became recieved massive backlash from people for their offensive comments about the trans community and their decision to not welcome them in the salon. Following this, the salon made its profile private. However, the Instagram page of the salon bio takes a dig at the recent controversy and included a bio that read:

"A private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies."

Social media users bash the Michigan salon for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Instagram)

The fiasco was not just limited to Instagram, as the salon to other social media platforms like Facebook, writing:

"You are not welcome at this salon. Period. Should you request to have a particular pronoun used please note we may simply refer to you as 'hey you.'"

While these offensive posts have now been deleted, the negative comments continue to pour in on multiple platforms like Yelp. One user also added a review with a one-star rating, saying:

Social media users bash the Michigan salon for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

Meanwhile, Studio 8 Hair Lab’s owner, Christine Geiger, wrote in a LinkedIn post that she was not against patrons who were lesbian, gay, or even bis*xual. She stated how the salon only had a problem with the TQ+ community, which is the trans and queer people.

Studio 8 Hair Lab gets poor ratings and reviews on Yelp after the barring of trans people from their salon

As mentioned above, Studio 8 Hair Lab, a hair salon located in Michigan, has come under fire and garnered an influx of negative reviews on Yelp after it recently made headlines for its discriminatory policy towards the transgender community.

The salon's decision to refuse service to transgender individuals has ignited social media users who are taking to multiple platforms to voice their opinions. As it is now, after the incident, the rating of the salon on Yelp has reduced to one star.

Social media users bash the Michigan salon for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

Social media users bash the Michigan salon for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

Social media users bash the Michigan salon for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

Social media users bash the Michigan salon for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

Social media users bash the Studio 8 Hair Lab for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

Social media users bash the Studio 8 Hair Lab for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

Social media users bash the Studio 8 Hair Lab for barring Trans people from entering their salon: Reactions and reviews explored. (Image via Yelp)

As of now, the salon has not spoken up on the fiasco, but they have made all of their social media accounts private following the pouring in of negative comments.