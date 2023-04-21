Anthony Duran GoFundMe: Fundraiser amasses over $28,000 after 10-year-old dies in California trampoline park fight

A GoFundMe page has been created for 10-year-old Anthony Duran, who died on April 16, 2023, in a trampoline park fight in California. The fundraiser was organized by Anthony’s aunt Angela Duran. $28,100 has been raised till now towards their goal of $30,000.

Anthony Duran's fundraiser on GoFundMe. (Image via GoFundMe)

Angela wrote that she created a GoFundMe account for her nephew and his family. She requested any amount of donations possible on the donor’s part for her sister, who has laid her son to rest. Angela further said the family wants to arrange a proper burial for Anthony. Lastly, she thanked everyone for their love and support.

On Wednesday night, April 19, a vigil was held at the football stadium of Golden Valley High School. Anthony Duran’s friends and family gathered there to honor him. Family friend Nellie Barragan described Anthony as a great kid and added that no mother should have to go through such a tragic situation. She also said:

"We will miss Anthony. He was loved by everybody. He had the best smile ever. I will never forget it, I'll never forget it."

Na Na @boymamaaa Literally sitting here crying over people I don’t know. You hear about tragedies every single day but my heart hurts so bad for Anthony Duran & his family 🥺 Literally sitting here crying over people I don’t know. You hear about tragedies every single day but my heart hurts so bad for Anthony Duran & his family 🥺

Anthony Duran was found unresponsive after a fight last Friday

On April 13, 2023, 10-year-old Anthony Duran was playing basketball with other children at Merced’s Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park when a fight broke out between him and another kid. Witnesses said that Anthony fell to the ground, and the other boy reportedly ran away. The park is located on Merced’s West Main Street. As of this writing, the name of the other boy involved in the fight has not been disclosed.

Bystanders immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on young Anthony. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene around 5 pm, he was unresponsive, after which they rushed him to the hospital. However, the young victim did not survive the injuries he sustained and died on April 16.

Scorpio Chou ❤️🤍💙 @Women_Truths There will be another vigil for Anthony Duran tonight if you are in/near Merced. This family deserves love, support & justice that it feels like they are not getting. 14 year old has not been arrested/charged. There will be another vigil for Anthony Duran tonight if you are in/near Merced. This family deserves love, support & justice that it feels like they are not getting. 14 year old has not been arrested/charged. https://t.co/mKOwpGngwC

According to KFSN, before the fight began, Anthony Duran reportedly dunked the other boy and beat him, which the other boy did not like. On Monday, April 17, Merced Police Department updated their statement at 3:30 pm and said that Anthony succumbed to “accident” injuries. However, Anthony’s family did not agree with the claims and demanded a thorough investigation.

The young boy’s family said that Anthony Duran was in good health. Moreover, there was no suggestion of his death being caused by a medical episode that was not related to the beating. While the cause of Anthony’s death has not yet been released by the Merced County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

Luke @yw_luke 10 year old boy assaulted and killed at a local trampoline park in Merced Ca. Anthony Duran was attacked by a 14 year old boy, due to being dunked on and the high schooler taking his embarrassment/anger out on him. 10 year old Anthony Duran was rushed to the hospital with head… 10 year old boy assaulted and killed at a local trampoline park in Merced Ca. Anthony Duran was attacked by a 14 year old boy, due to being dunked on and the high schooler taking his embarrassment/anger out on him. 10 year old Anthony Duran was rushed to the hospital with head…

Police said the incident was captured on a surveillance camera. They also documented statements from 35 people who were present at the park during the brawl. Officers stated in a department news release that they were reviewing Anthony’s case with the District Attorney’s office in Merced County to determine if there is a possibility to file charges.

At a vigil held on Wednesday at Golden Valley High School, a balloon was released as many who gathered there held signs reading:

“Justice for Anthony.”

Steven Graham @1blazingson I attended the vigil for Anthony Duran last night. As the police investigate the details of this tragedy, one thing remains clear. It has tremendously impacted many lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I attended the vigil for Anthony Duran last night. As the police investigate the details of this tragedy, one thing remains clear. It has tremendously impacted many lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. https://t.co/jb0KjyJiGZ

Anthony’s Junior Varsity coach, Jack Booker, said that he was devastated at the news. He spoke to News 11 and told them:

“At first, I didn’t believe it. I was in denial. Who would expect anything like that to happen.”

Jack Booker remembered his young pupil as someone who always loved basketball and was passionate about the sport.

Anthony Simon Duran family Swifties today my nephew's family needs your help. He was only 10 years old. He was attacked by an older kid at a trampoline park and unfortunately he didn't make it. His mother is going through a very hard time. Anything helps.Anthony Simon Duran family gofund.me/9f262e35 Swifties today my nephew's family needs your help. He was only 10 years old. He was attacked by an older kid at a trampoline park and unfortunately he didn't make it. His mother is going through a very hard time. Anything helps.Anthony Simon Duran family gofund.me/9f262e35

Family friend Nellie Barragan told KSFN that Anthony was an “active” kid. She said that the young boy played football and was also in boxing apart from basketball. Nellie also mentioned that Anthony had no health problems, which is why his family kept on pressing the police that his death may not be due to a medical condition.

Anthony Duran’s mother, who has been distraught by her son’s untimely passing, works as a nurse and plans to donate his organs. The Cougar football program said it will be retiring Anthony Duran’s jersey number, 90. Anthony's face will also be put on a commemorative trophy, which will be passed along between players every year.

