⁠"Any speculation otherwise is completely false": MGM denies claims of Bruno Mars owing the casino 50 million gambling debt

MGM Resorts recently released a statement denying the allegations that Bruno Mars is in debt with the hospitality company. In the statement, the resort company stated that all the speculations were false and that the singer has no debt. Adding that they were proud of their relationship with Bruno Mars, the company noted that he was "one of the world's most thrilling and dynamic performers.

The statement also discussed Mars' shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM and that at the Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio. It said that Bruno Mars' performances and songs attract visitors "from across the globe." It went on to say that their partnership with Bruno Mars was "longstanding and rooted in mutual respect." The statement also talked about the “unforgettable experiences” provided by Bruno Mars.

"Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests," MGM's statement claimed.

Expand Tweet

The statement from MGM came just after some false information made its way to social media over the weekend. The hoax news stated that even though Bruno Mars was associated with MGM, he owed the casino a large sum of money. On the other hand, the Uptown Funk singer remained tight-lipped and has not yet commented on the controversy.

MGM Resorts International is a hospitality company in the USA with resorts all over the country, in cities like Las Vegas and New Jersey, and in states like Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, and Maryland.

MGM denied the claim of Bruno Mars owing them $50 million: Details explored

After claims started floating on social media about Mars owing $50 million to the MGM group, the resort company released a statement, putting all speculations to rest. The initial news reportedly came from an anonymous "well-placed Vegas insider" who claimed that Mars has a habit of gambling.

News outlets stated that MGM's deal pays the singer $90 million annually but after taxes and government duties, he takes home $1.5 million per show. Mars and MGM's partnership was announced in 2016 and for the last eight years, the two have been associated to each other.

While Mars hasn't yet made a comment about the allegations and rumors, social media was filled with memes and posts about the singer owing a huge sum to the company. However, since the news was confirmed, there is a section of netizens siding with Mars. They have taken to X to post about how others should verify the news before posting it, as it may mislead others and spread the wrong message.

Expand Tweet

Mars is currently on his concert tour and will be performing in Bangkok on March 30 and 31, 2024. He will then have performances at various locations in Los Angeles from June 2024 to September 2024.