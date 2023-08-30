"Anyone else would be on a ban list": Tiffany Gomas from viral airport video spotted at LAX, leaves the internet in a frenzy

Two months ago, a video went viral where a woman identified as Tiffany Gomas was seen yelling on a flight. The woman in the viral video shot to fame as she panicked and said, "That motherf***er in the back is not real." The woman, Tiffany Gomas, who went viral because of this video, has returned to the airport.

Another video is circulating online that shows Tiffany Gomas at the airport. A reporter from TMZ was heard asking what she saw on that flight, which made her yell and leave the flight. She responded to that question and said,

"Thanks for asking that but I have been told that I cannot comment on it right now."

Several internet users reacted as her latest video is now doing rounds on the internet. A social media user, @seniordogzrule, responded to this video and said, "Anyone else would be on a ban list."

Social media users share reactions on Tiffany Gomas' recent viral video

In the recent viral video of Tiffany Gomas, she answered questions about getting back on a flight. She responded and said she had little anxiety about flying again. When asked questions about what she saw on her last flight, which made her yell, she said she could not comment on it right now.

As internet users came across this video, they started reacting to it. Several social media users wanted to know what she saw on that plane.

In the recent video, Gomas also said that she "100%” stands by her actions at the time of the recording."

Tiffany Gomas hinted that there is going to be an interview in which she is going to reveal the details about her viral meltdown

During the conversation with TMZ, Gomas hinted that there will be an interview where she is slated to share details about her viral meltdown. Gomas said,

"So yes, there will be, there’s something in the works, mostly nonprofit charity stuff"

Gomas was flying for the July 4 weekend when the video went viral. She yelled at that time and said that the flight was unsafe. She further demanded that everyone on the flight should leave and evacuate it.

Moreover, in August, Gomas shared an apology video in which she said,

"As you know, I have been unwilling to speak on the viral video, but I do finally feel that it's time. I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for."

Gomas is a 38-year-old marketing executive and is from Dallas, Texas. She is also the owner of a mansion which is worth 2 million dollars.