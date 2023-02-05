“Apologize to Meg”: Beef explained as Kiely Williams calls out Drake over Spotify request

American singer Kiely Williams slammed Drake after he asked Spotify to give "bonuses" to artists who accomplish certain milestones on the streaming platform.

On February 2, it was reported that the 36-year-old rapper became the first artist to reach 75 billion streams on Spotify. He took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of his achievements with the streamer's logo.

Alongside, he wrote a lengthy caption stating:

sectiontoo @sectiontoo Drake asking Spotify to pay him we screwed Drake asking Spotify to pay him we screwed https://t.co/F6OTZPE2N2

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive. So feel free to send me a Lebron-sized cheque. I have enough dinner plates.”

However, not everyone was happy with the rapper's comments. Cheetah Girls star Kiely Williams called out the Hotline Bling singer for his comments. She replied to a Twitter post by another media house, writing:

Screenshot of Kiely Williams' tweet as she takes a dig at Drake.

"Oh f**k off. It’s something like 1000 streams = 1 album sale. Go to bed, Aubrey. And apologize to Meg. Better yet, delete that whole album."

Her tweet received 1,299 likes and 325 retweets in no time. However, several users questioned who she was to comment on in the first place and mocked her tweet.

Drake was the highest-earning Spotify artist in 2021

In 2021, Drake became the highest-earning artist on Spotify. As per EDM, the Rich Flex singer made $52.5 million from 21.5 billion streams that year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he currently has a $250 million net worth.

The rapper's comments come at a time when up-and-coming musicians are complaining about the inability to make a profit from streaming services, which pay between $0.003 and $0.005 for each stream. Drake's Instagram story comes as a response to this criticism.

This means that any other musician who isn't as well-known as Drake won't be able to support themselves through music if they rely solely on streaming platforms.

The rapper's success on the streaming platform has been due to his newly released singles and features on songs like Jimmy Cooks and Circo Loco with 21 Savage. He was featured on We Caa Done by Popcaan, Staying Alive with DJ Khaled, and Wait for U with Future.

Drake's collaboration with 21 Savage on Rich Flex also topped the R&B/Hip-Hop and Rhythmic Airplay charts. It comes after the song peaked on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

The singer has been breaking several Spotify records for years now. In 2018, the singer's album Scorpion was the most streamed album in a single day, with 132 million streams. He also became the first artist to reach over 50 billion streams across multiple platforms.

With the release of his album Certified Lover Boy in 2021, the rapper broke his single-day Spotify benchmark by garnering 153 million streams within a day of its release.

Poll : 0 votes