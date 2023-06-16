ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency Fantagio warns of stern legal action against spreading malicious rumors about the deceased singer

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency, Fantagio, has warned fans of stern legal action against spreading malicious rumors about the deceased singer. This comes after the Perfumer singer’s mother penned a letter requesting fans not to spread unverified rumors and gossip about the singer so as not to hurt grieving family members and AROHAs feelings.

The INCENSE singer passed away on April 19 at his private residence in Gangnam, Seoul. He was discovered dead by his manager, who immediately notified the local police of his death, who concluded that it was an unfortunate case of suicide. At the time, Fantagio had warned fans not to fall for speculative media reports and to allow his mourning family members and fans to grieve his death in peace.

This is their first official statement post-ASTRO’s Moonbin’s untimely and unfortunate demise, warning naysayers of stern legal action against spreading malicious rumors about the Perfumer singer.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency, Fantagio, assures fans that they will not be lenient with naysayers

On June 16, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency, Fantagio, shared their first official statement addressing the malicious rumors surrounding the Perfumer singer’s death. After the deceased singer’s mother wrote a heartfelt plea, Fantagio announced that they are keeping an eye on online communities and individuals who are spreading nasty and insensitive theories surrounding Moonbin’s death under the garb of anonymity.

While they initially planned on pursuing this quietly, they realized they owed AROHAs an explanation and decided to drop a brief statement regarding their plans to take strict legal action against such anonymous online communities and naysayers.

They revealed that in the past two months, AROHAs have made them more aware of severe malicious posts that have gone too far, and they decided to step up and take stern action against them. They notified fans that they are already preparing for legal action and will not show any leniency against spiteful and hateful comments.

Fantagio shared that they are rounding up all the relevant information by monitoring content spoken, written, and discussed about the deceased singer and will be filing a legal lawsuit against those individuals and groups who spread hatred and spite against the deceased singer.

They also assured fans that if similar incidents occur again, they will respond with strong legal action without leniency. AROHAs are free to pitch in and help Fantagio with their investigation and can send them any data or information they come across on the internet that speaks ill about the INCENSE singer.

Fans can read the complete statement from Fantagio below:

𓍼Micole²⁴ʰ𓍯✶ @arohacaratttt Fantagio will take legal actions against malicious posts going around.. FINALLY FANMU NO Fantagio will take legal actions against malicious posts going around.. FINALLY FANMU NO https://t.co/6uBzMFikkn

"This is Fantagio. First, we would like to thank all the fans who love our artist. While we initially planned to proceed with this quietly, because there are many fans who are worried about our artist, we have decided to make a brief statement to inform you of our plans."

"Recently, we have become aware of severely malicious posts that have gone too far, and we decided that we could no longer just sit by and watch. Therefore, we are already in the process of taking legal action. We are also informing you that, if similar incidents should arise again in the future, we will respond with strong legal action without leniency then as well."

"We also plan to ramp up our monitoring, and we will continue to respond [to malicious posts] with strong legal action. Once again, we would like to emphasize that there will be no leniency whatsoever in carrying out [this legal response]. Thank you."

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother had previously made a similar statement wherein she requested fans not to spread groundless and unverified rumors about her son, as she didn’t want him to become fodder for gossip after his unfortunate demise.

The Perfumer singer’s mother believes that these insensitive rumors are causing a great deal of damage to the singer’s friends and loyal fanbase. She also thanked the AROHAs for taking time from their busy lives to pay their heartfelt tribute to the deceased singer.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to Fantagio’s statement

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans took to social media to react to Fantagio’s statement about taking stern legal action against malicious rumors. Fans are happy that Moonbin’s agency is still so considerate of the late singer and his family. It is speculated that the unverified rumors and groundless discussion surrounding the deceased ASTRO singer’s death are related to rumors of the singer suffering a stroke and that being the cause of his death.

These rumors first gained traction a couple of days after ASTRO’s Moonbin when a Twitter account named @torky_mero claimed that the late singer’s family had released a statement confirming that he had high blood pressure and heart problems off-late, which resulted in him suffering a sudden stroke and losing his life.

However, fans refused to buy into these unverified rumors and urged others not to fall for such baseless information as well.

joy ◡̈ 🧸🪴 @joytranslations they say there will be no leniency so basically fantagio is taking further measures to monitor people making malicious comments, etc and will be taking legal action! continue what you’re doing if you wanna get suedthey say there will be no leniency so basically fantagio is taking further measures to monitor people making malicious comments, etc and will be taking legal action! continue what you’re doing if you wanna get sued ☺️ they say there will be no leniency 😉

ASTRO Philippines @officialastroph ] Legal Actions Against Malicious Posts



Fantagio will take legal action to those spreading malicious rumors. They have strengthened their monitoring to consider legal action. ] Legal Actions Against Malicious PostsFantagio will take legal action to those spreading malicious rumors. They have strengthened their monitoring to consider legal action. [📢] Legal Actions Against Malicious PostsFantagio will take legal action to those spreading malicious rumors. They have strengthened their monitoring to consider legal action. https://t.co/7u6anXVn5e

#fantagio after April 19th, i am now afraid of any notification from Astro and fantagio. i don't know what exactly happened, but since fantagio is going to go to court, something really terrible has happened. i just want to say that please be kind to each other,+ after April 19th, i am now afraid of any notification from Astro and fantagio. i don't know what exactly happened, but since fantagio is going to go to court, something really terrible has happened. i just want to say that please be kind to each other,+#fantagio https://t.co/Bk4O2TQIzs

Fans will be further updated on Fantagio’s plan of action in due course of time.

