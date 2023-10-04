Atmos x Salomon ACS + CSWP “Strata Fossil” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

A new version of Salomon ACS + is coming soon in collaboration with Atmos, dressed in the Strata Fossil colorway. Recently, this sneaker model has gained huge popularity and a permanent place in the sneaker community.

These days sneakerheads as well as fashionistas want to try something new when it comes to sneakers. Brands like Nike and Puma offer their classic shoe models, but in addition to that fans also want something new and refreshing.

Salomon offers that refreshing approach via their collection and ACS + sneakers are no different. These sneaker models are mainly focused on style, as well as highly tech-advanced. The new Atmos x Salomon ACS + CSWP “Strata Fossil” sneakers will make its debut on October 7, 2023.

The pair will be available via Atmos USA with a price tag of $200. The shoe will also be available via Atmos Tokyo with a price tag of ¥29,700 JPY (approximately $199).

Atmos x Salomon ACS + CSWP “Strata Fossil” sneakers will come in men's sizes

atmos x Salomon ACS + CSWP “Strata Fossil” sneakers (Image via atmos)

Atmos and Salomon have worked together on a number of sneaker releases; Atmos has been responsible for giving design inspiration, while Salomon has been responsible for bringing their technical expertise.

Both brands' visibility within the streetwear community has increased as a direct result of the successful collaborations, which have been praised by sneakerheads for their attention-grabbing designs.

The ACS+ CSWP features an eye-catching design motivated by fossils and geological layers. It has a compelling brown ombre on the upper and sole, evoking the stratified strata seen in nature, and a subtle "spiral logo" on the side panel, representing buried fossils. Notably, the shoe's tongue displays the Atmos logo, and when worn in tandem, a concealed ammonite pattern is revealed.

The ClimaSalomonTM Waterproof membrane (CSWP) provides a moisture-wicking and insulated layer. This membrane guarantees the sneaker remains flexible while also keeping the feet dry in wet conditions. The Salomon ACS + CSWP ATMOS is a high-performance trail running shoe that fuses cutting-edge Salomon technology with the urban street aesthetic and cultural sensibility of Atmos.

Atmos officially described the new Salomon ACS + sneakers as,

This model features the ACS + CSWP, which pays homage to the essence of technical footwear. This ACS+ was designed with a spectacular motif of "strata and fossils." The upper and sole are each decorated with a brown gradient that resembles strata incorporating the "spiral logo“ on the side panel representing the hidden fossils. Additionally, the shoe tape on the tongue includes the atmos logo and when the two feet are placed together a hidden ammonite designs mysterically appears."

Further added,

"In terms of functionality, the shoe features a coating that is excellent at moisture wicking and insulation. It uses the ClimaSalomon™ Waterproof membrane (CSWP), which protects the feet from rain and moisture while reducing the unnecessary rigidity of the sneaker. This collaboration model blends the best of both worlds, Salomon's trail run technology as well as atmos` street style sense and culture."

Salomon ACS + sneakers are great and with the touch of Atmos' style and creativity, the new Atmos x Salomon ACS + CSWP “Strata Fossil” sneakers are going to be iconic. To grab these pairs, keep a tab on for Atmos and Salomon for October 7.