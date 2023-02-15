Audrina Patridge siblings: All about her family as TV star mourns loss of 15-year old niece, Sadie Raine Loza

Audrina Patridge recently expressed grief over the death of her niece Sadie, who was only 15 years old. Patridge shared a few pictures on Instagram and the caption stated:

“My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now."

The star also said that the family will miss the teen and cherish every moment they had with her. She added that they will love her "forever & ever."

Sadie’s mother Casey Patridge Loza also paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram. She posted a picture of the teen along with a lengthy caption stating that Sadie had left Earth for heavens.

Casey added that she still doesn't have the right words to express her grief. However, she added the first law of thermodynamics (Law of Conservation of Energy), which she said applies in every sphere of life. The law states:

“Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

She wrote that Sadie’s story will save millions of lives and that her memories will remain forever. However, neither Audrina nor Casey revealed the cause of the teen's death.

Audrina Patridge has two sisters and a brother

Audrina Patridge has three siblings (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Audrina Patridge was born to Lynn Patridge and Mark Patridge on May 9, 1985. She has three siblings - two sisters, Casey Patridge Loza and Samantha Patridge, and a brother, Mark Jr.

Born on August 2, 1986, Casey Loza is currently married to Kyle Loza, a freestyle motocross rider from Riders 4 Christ. The duo were parents to Sadie and have another son named Sam Draven. Casey has another child who she shares with her former partner, Aaron Hershman.

Casey and Kyle are the leads of a band called Piranha Fever where she is a bass player and lyricist.

Detailed information about Samantha Patridge and Mark Jr. is currently unavailable as they possibly prefer to keep their personal lives away from the limelight.

Audrina Patridge has appeared in various films and TV shows

Audrina Patridge made her television debut with the MTV reality television series, The Hills. She appeared for six seasons on the show over the course of 102 episodes. The show aired between May 31, 2006, to July 13, 2010.

She has appeared in four films so far which include Into the Blue 2: The Reef, Sorority Row, Honey 2, and Scary Movie 5. Patridge has featured on TV shows like Do Not Disturb, Family Guy, Hell’s Kitchen, The Hills: New Beginnings, Very Cavallari, Celebrity Family Feud, and more.

She was also the host of the NBC series 1st Look for 20 episodes and the series has aired 13 seasons since October 4, 2008.

