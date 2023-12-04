"Aussie icon": Fans enthralled as BLACKPINK Rosé is named as one of the 50 Living Icons by Rolling Stone Australia/New Zealand

On December 3, 2023, Rolling Stone named BLACKPINK Rosé as one of the 50 living icons in its Australia and New Zealand list. The news came when The Brag Media, the publisher of Rolling Stone Australia/New Zealand, unveiled its next annual special collector's edition, which honors 50 of the most recognizable celebrities from both Australia and Aotearoa.

Fans hailed the BLACKPINK idol as an "Aussie icon" for getting listed by the esteemed international magazine.

For the uninitiated, Rolling Stone AU/NZ honors 50 living icons from the worlds of comedy, music, and film. Not only do these icons have skill, they also stand out for their enduring influence, compelling charm, and distinct Antipodean attitude.

Furthermore, on Monday, December 4, 2023, the magazine's December-February "Icons Issue" will be available in Coles and on newsstands.

"She's really an admirable Icon": Fans lavish praise on BLACKPINK Rosé for her latest feat

After being bestowed with the Honorary title of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III on November 22, Rosé has yet again proved her influence and stature beyond the shores of South Korea. She earned the honor along with her three bandmates Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa.

More recently, Rolling Stone AU/NZ's inclusion of BLACKPINK's Rosé not only among the 50 Living Icons, but also as one of the most recognizable faces in the world, has further cemented her legacy. The artist symbolizes the success of K-pop's integration into Western mainstream music, as per the magazine, which also mentioned:

"BLACKPINK Rosé is one of the world’s most recognisable faces. She is an artist who represents the success of K-Pop’s crossover into Western mainstream music."

For its list, Rolling Stone AUS/NZ assembled a group of industry experts and a team which questioned what defines an icon, how much of an influence they have on culture, and whether or not career length mattered. For the 50 Living Icons list of "must-haves," they also included relevance, innovation, awards, and worldwide impact.

Fans of BLACKPINK's Rosé were over the moon as their favorite idol seemed to have checked all the boxes and was included in the prestigious list.

Following a spectacular world tour that came to an end on September 17, BLACKPINK was recently sighted making their first-ever public appearance as a group at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2023.

The quartet received their honorary medals the following day, on November 22, and became the first K-pop artist and non-British citizens to ever receive the prestigious Knighthood and Damehood from King Charles III.

Rosé is entitled to "full" honors because she is a dual citizen of South Korea and New Zealand, but Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa of BLACKPINK are only authorized to receive "honorary" titles.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for BLACKPINK to confirm their contract status with YG Entertainment, since the group's contracts ended with the company in August 2023.