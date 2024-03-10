Awake NY x Jordan campaign receives an enthusiastic response: “What dreams are made of”

Awake NY, the street-style fashion store from New York, has teamed up with Jordan to launch a fresh iteration of Jordan Air Ship sneakers. Along with the capsule collection of seven clothing pieces, both brands have showcased a pair of sneakers in the "university red" colorway.

The campaign was launched on social media platforms that created considerable buzz, and the famous former basketball player was featured, displaying his proficiency.

The Awake NY x Jordan capsule collection consists of varsity jackets, tee shirts, hoodies, flannel shirts, caps, shorts, and the Airship sneaker. After the campaign was revealed online, fans expressed their appreciation for the collection and shared an assortment of comments. In fact, one Instagram user, @sve5mh, remarked how the collaboration exemplified "what dreams are made of!"

@sve5mh commented on the Awake NY x Jordan campaign "What dreams are made of" ( image via @jumpman23/ Instagram)

Fans love the Awake NY x Jumpman capsule collection

For its inaugural collaboration with the Jordan brand, Awake NY is introducing a collection of apparel and sneakers inspired by the vibrant street style of New York City, paying homage to the hometown of basketball legend Michael Jordan. This collaborative collection serves as a heartfelt tribute to the city that has influenced both brands' aesthetics.

The Jordan Airship sneaker showcases a sophisticated color palette comprising white, beige, platinum, and red. Crafted with a sail-colored leather upper, the sneaker exudes understated elegance. The clean mudguard, toe case, and midfoot maintain a consistent color scheme, while the perforated 'A' text on the midfoot adds a touch of distinctive style.

Accentuating the design, the midsole features a complementary beige hue, seamlessly blending with the overall color scheme. The tongue is also adorned in the same color. A standout detail of the shoe is the university red snakeskin pattern adorning the collar, adding a bold and eye-catching element to the design.

Fans love the Jumpman Airship sneakers campaign ( Image via @Jumpman23/ Instagram)

As is evident, fans have enthusiastically embraced the collaboration featuring iconic player Carmelo Anthony. Alongside the sneakers, the collection includes a varsity jacket crafted from black wool and punctuated with bold red accents. The incorporation of snakeskin detailing adds an extra layer of edginess to the design, while the co-branded Jumpman and Awake NY logos adorn the front.

Added to the lineup is a standout flannel shirt, boasting an acid-washed pattern for a vintage-inspired aesthetic. This checked shirt, tinted in royal blue, is further elevated by faded detailing, augmenting its overall appeal. Additionally, the collection adds an array of clothing pieces including shorts, t-shirts, pants, hoodies, and caps to complete the ensemble.

The collection officially launched on March 9, 2024, and can be accessed via the Awake NY website, offering fans the opportunity to snag these coveted pieces inspired by the vibrant street style of New York City.