On Monday, January 23, 2023, B.I officially announced the dates and cities for his Asian tour, L.O.L THE HIDDEN STAGE.

To kick off the new year, the K-pop soloist will be visiting multiple Asian cities, including Manila and Bangkok. Here are the dates and venues of the four concerts he'll be holding:

March 4 (Saturday) - Thunderdome, Bangkok, Thailand

March 5 (Sunday) - PICC (Phillippine International Convention Center), Manila, Phillippines

March 10 (Friday) - The Kasablanka Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia

March 19 (Sunday) - Singapore Expo, Singapore

The announcement made by his management company, 131 Label, also mentioned that further details regarding where and when to buy tickets for B.I's upcoming Asia tour will be revealed later.

On his upcoming Asia tour, the K-pop idol is most likely to perform songs from his EP album, Love Or Loved Part. 1, that was released in November 2022.

The album has the song Keep Me Up as its title track and also entails his pre-release single that went viral, BTBT, which was composed in collaboration with DeVita and Souja Boy.

Following the release of the album, the artist received a lot of attention and was recognized for his impressive work on his first solo album. BTBT rose in popularity on many social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram as fans continued to shower the former iKON member with support, taking part in its dance challenges.

Eventually, the song also bagged the title of one of NME's best K-pop songs in 2022.

However, B.I can also track back and take some of his iconic songs from his debut solo album, Cosmos, which was released in November 2021. Regardless of what the setlist entails, fans are most excited to see the artist return on stage.

Given that it hasn't even been over a year since his Asian offline fan meeting was held in Singapore and Manila, fans are ready to groove with the return of the K-pop soloist.

The Asian fan meet, ARE YOU READY?, was the first ever fan meet that B.I held as a soloist and it took place on the 7th and 27th of August, 2022. The event gathered a significant crowd and the idol performed many of his solo tracks from the Love Or Loved Part. 1 album like illa illa, BTBT, etc.

Moreover, he also held other activities that entertained the fans present at the event.

Since it was B.I's first ever solo schedule, fans were excited to see the idol face-to-face. The event had a great turnover and fans from all over the world gathered around to support the former iKON member's first step towards growing as a soloist.

With his first solo tour being right around the corner, fans can't wait to see the idol perform live again, given his captivating and charismatic stage presence.

