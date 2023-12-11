Bachelor In Paradise star Wells Adams was "rooting for" Sam and Peter

The season finale of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise recently saw a lot of drama as several couples ended their relationships. Wells Adams, who was a bartender on Season 9 had a first-hand view of how the couples built their connections on the show. Adams has been a recurring presence on the show and has generally had his own opinions about how strong some of the connections were.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the reality star gave his honest take on a range of topics from the ninth season of the Bachelor Nation show. This included his take on Sam Picco and Peter Cappio's relationship. Peter and Sam had both appeared on other iterations of Bachelor in Paradise and ended up breaking their relationship off towards the end.

Wells Adams revealed that he was one of the fans who were rooting for Sam and Peter's relationship and for them to emerge stronger.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams spoke about the fan-favorite connection between Sam and Peter

Peter Cappio and Sam Picco immediately hit it off on the show. While the former was previously part of The Bachelorette season 20, the latter was a part of Bachelor in Paradise Canada season 2. Although breakups tend to be quite common in the Bachelor series, Peter and Sam changed fans' opinions in regard to their connection.

Wells Adams claimed that he had expected the couple to stay together, adding that he was "rooting for Sam and Peter."

"I think at the end of the day, it came down to a logistical issue of location. It's one thing to live in different states, but different countries? That would have been a hard thing for them to overcome," Adams said.

Thus, like a lot of fans, Adams also seemed to be of the opinion that the couple split up due to their locations. Sam and Peter live in different countries, with one in the US and the other in Canada, and thus, Wells believed that the two wouldn't have been able to continue to their relationship. He added that had they been living in two different states, building a relationship wouldn't have been such a huge challenge.

That being said, Adams initially did think that the two were perfect for each other.

"After seeing their cute paddle-boarding date, I realized that their relationship was much further along than I thought it was. If you ask me, they are perfect for each other!" he added.

Adams seemed disappointed with their decision to split. However, he claimed that his limited time on the show had proved that he should always end up expecting the unexpected.

“Expect the unexpected! No season ever turns out the way I think it's going to, and I think that's what I, and Bachelor Nation, love about the show. All things are possible in Paradise,” Adams claimed.

However, breakups are merely a part of the show. The ninth season of the show followed suit from other iterations of the series and gave fans plenty of dramatic relationships and breakups.

While things did not quite work out for Sam and Peter, a host of other couples on the show returned together. Still, Wells Adams had initially expected the two to stay together as well, something that didn't happen.