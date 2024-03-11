Barry Keoghan wears 'Sabrina' bracelet at Vanity Fair Oscars party, poses with Carpenter with hands on their mouths

Barry Keoghan, the actor from Saltburn, stole the spotlight at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night, captivating onlookers with his impeccable style and an exquisite 'Sabrina' bracelet, as reported by the Irish Independent.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 10, 2024, attended by Hollywood A-listers, Keoghan made a statement in a sparkling black jacket with a beaded bracelet named Sabrina on it, adding fuel to the swirling rumors about his alleged romance with the singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

The Feather singer, Sabrina, also attended the event in a black semi-sheer dress with a flower bow detailing on the strap. Before official poses, Keoghan and Carpenter were photographed together at the event, with their hands placed over their mouths, as seen.

However, despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, the status of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter as a couple has yet to be officially confirmed.

At the recent Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center, actor Barry Keoghan was seen donning an accessory: a 'Sabrina' bracelet, which sparked intense speculation about their relationship.

Adding to the intrigue, Barry Keoghan and Carpenter were seen taking selfies together before they officially posed. However, both posed separately on the red carpet of Vanity Fair, as reported.

The event, which is known for its star-studded guest list, saw Barry Keoghan grace the red carpet in a black sparkling jacket with a rose brooch wrapped around the neck, paired with black tweed slacks and a white mesh vest.

Sabrina Carpenter was seen in a custom Tory Burch black semi-sheer dress with Gianvito Rossi heels and rings and earrings by David Yurman to complete the look, as reported by Just Jared.

A look at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a show party that begins after the Oscar ceremony. It is a star-studded event where film stars, athletes, fashion fixtures, politicians, royalty, and musicians celebrate throughout the night.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is the most sought-after invitation in the city, known for its abundance of celebrities. However, as the publication says, many attendees opt to showcase new outfits for this glamorous event, adding to the allure and excitement of the evening.

Over 300 stars attended the event to celebrate Vanity Fair's 30th anniversary, including Margot Robbie, Lauren Sànchez, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Kris Jenner, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and Justin Timberlake.

The party also saw notable attendees such as Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, LeBron James, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr., mingling and celebrating the film industry's achievements.