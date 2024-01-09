Basketball Wives season 11 episode 12: Recap and more details explored

Basketball Wives season 11 episode 12, titled Love Lost and Love Found, was released on January 8, 2024, on vh1 at 8 pm ET. Not only did the finale pack a lot of drama and camaraderie, but like every other episode it also brought happy endings for most of the lot.

Episode 12 isn't the final episode for season 11 because there will be a Reunion episode to tie all the loose ends before viewers bid adieu to this season.

The last episode of Basketball Wives saw the best of both worlds with Evelyn Lozada heading toward the end of her relationship with Lavon Lewis, while Jennifer Williams started hers with Christian Gold proposing to her.

For the people rooting for the show's new joiner Vanessa Rider, her dream of setting up a gym did come true but with costs. Jac'eil Duckworth's dream also came true as she saw her personal care products on display at a store.

Basketball Wives' finale- episode 15 recap

The episode starts with the celebrity ladies of Basketball Wives, having a good time playing tennis and hearing out Evelyn's problems. Evelyn was thankful for Lavon's help in setting up her pop-up shop, but she said she felt exhausted because she was driving her relationship toward its end.

The ladies unanimously suggested she see Pastor Keion, to which she agreed because of her past experience with him. Evelyn then disclosed her plans of taking the bunch on a trip to Houston, which got them all excited.

Christian met with Evelyn and Brooke Bailey and told them about his plans to propose to Jennifer and that he wanted them all to be there when he did it. The girl gang then went to Houston, where they sat down to get dinner with Shaunie O'Neal the ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal, and discussed how sad they felt about Brittany's decision to leave the show because she said she needed more time to look after her son.

After Evelyn got her much-needed clarity from Pastor Keion, the episode drove to Jac'eil Ducksworth. Jac'eil was happy about this stage of her life, she thought she was finally thriving in her career and could now think of her marriage with Natasha Howard.

Christian's proposal to Jennifer and Vanessa's dream come true on the season finale of Basketball Wives

The excitement among the fans of the show must've been palpable as Christian took Jennifer to dinner with a view, where he planned on proposing. The whole squad also turned up as per Christian's plan, hiding behind the scenes, waiting for him to pop the question.

Christian made a perfect proposal as he blindfolded Jennifer and fetched her to the room full of her friends. He went down on one knee and said, "Will you be my infinite number 9?" as he presented her with the ring. She had to say yes given their long romantic history.

Vanessa was seen on a video call with Jackie Christie, talking to her about the minor hiccup she experienced as she was about to launch her gym. She said her husband Isaiah Rider was mad at her for not consulting with him, but she was assured that he would come through eventually.

The ladies made a toast to Jennifer's new life, Jac'eil's new line of products, and Evelyn's new beginnings before ending the night.

Basketball Wives has been famous among its fans because of its no-drama format, the ladies are all supportive of each other and help each other navigate through problems.

The Reunion episode of Basketball Wives comes out on January 15, 2024, Monday, on vh1 at 8 pm ET. Basketball Wives, with its star-studded cast, also streams on Amazon Prime Video.