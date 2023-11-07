“Beauty standards above and beyond”: Fans in awe of BTS’ Jungkook’s newly released Golden photo sketch

The maknae of BTS, Jungkook, released his solo debut album, Golden, on November 3, 2023, setting the entire K-pop scene ablaze. New content surrounding the album has also been scheduled for release every single day.

Recently, on November 6, 2023, more visual content featuring the BTS star was released by BigHit, and fans couldn’t keep their calm. This content included the "official photo sketch" of Golden and also a "jacket shoot sketch." Both these catalogues contain an array of images as well as some behind the scenes photos, all of which have left social media users gushing.

Jungkook stuns everyone with his refined visuals in two new sketch shoot pictures

On November 6, BTS fans were treated to a visual feast when BigHit unveiled a series of Jungkook's photos via Weverse as well as social media, each showcasing a different facet of his style. In this concept photo sketch, Jungkook effortlessly rocked at least 9 to 10 distinct outfits, leaving fans in awe.

The first look exuded edginess and sharpness. Here, the 3D star sported a black mesh vest under a sleek jet-black blazer, perfectly paired with baggy jeans. Multiple silver chains adorned his neck, and a lip piercing added that extra touch of cool.

Another outfit closely resembled the first, swapping the black vest for a white one, but retaining the same powerful aura.

A third ensemble featured a classic white vest, matched with a dark blue cardigan and black trousers. This look exuded a casual yet stylish charm.

The fourth image was in a boxing ring, where Jungkook rocked a grey jumper paired with loose grey cargo pants, showcasing his versatility.

In yet another striking outfit, Jungkook donned a beige embossed jacket, complemented by dark grey jeans and a graphic T-shirt. His hair, brushed down, casually resting on his forehead, added an adorable touch to the look.

Fans were also treated to glimpses of an all-white ensemble from the Seven era, complete with extra photos as part of this sketch. A couple of photos stood out from the tattoo backdrop photoshoot, with Jungkook seated before a graffiti-covered backdrop that echoed his arm tattoos.

One particular snapshot had Jungkook in a white vest and white blazer, this time paired with light blue denim jeans. The final outfit featured a black sleeveless T-shirt matched with denim, featuring a quirky carrot doodle on the left side of his chest, showing off his playful side.

One of the photos also featured him donning a Calvin Klein garment, which was visible through the band around his waist.

Fans couldn't keep calm and spammed social media with their reactions to the photos:

Fans were treated to even more visual content in the form of a video sketch called the "Golden Jacket Sketch." This video offered a behind the scenes look at the BTS star's photoshoot, shedding light on the process of creating those striking images.

In this video, Jungkook shared an intriguing insight, revealing that it's divided into three parts: "celebrity," regular me," and the meaningful things in between:

"It's split up into 3 parts. One is "celebrity", another one is regular "me", and the last one is the meaningful things in between those two."

He concluded the video by saying:

"It (the sketch) turned out much better than I expected, so I'm glad. Anyway, I think it'll turn out really pretty. Yes, this has been Jungkook! Thank you."

As fans eagerly anticipate fresh content every day, their beloved maknae is certainly not disappointing them, constantly exceeding their expectations.