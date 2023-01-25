Beck and Phoenix Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Beck and Phoenix confirmed their upcoming Summer Odyssey tour and fans have been over the moon since the announcement. The co-headlining tour will be a 20-date trek across the United States later this year. The upcoming tour will also feature supporting acts including Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe on the trek.

Beck and Phoenix fans can buy Tickets for the Summer Odyssey tour as it will be available on the Ticketmaster website, from January 27, at 10 am local time.

Beck and Phoenix Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

Beck and Phoenix's tour will start on August 1 in Seattle, Washington, and will continue until September 10 in Columbia, Maryland. The trek will include stops in Los Angeles, Orange County, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and New York, among others.

Here are the dates and locations for the Beck and Phoenix Summer Odyssey 2023 Tour.

August 1, 2023, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 3, 2023, Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 5, 2023, Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

August 7, 2023, Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

August 8, 2023, San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

August 9, 2023, Orange County, CA - OC Fair

August 11, 2023, Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

August 12, 2023, Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

August 15, 2023, Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 18, 2023, Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 20, 2023, Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 21, 2023, Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 22, 2023, Austin, TX - Moody Center

August 31, 2023, Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion

September 2, 2023, Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 3, 2023, Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

September 5, 2023, Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 8, 2023, Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 9, 2023, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 10, 2023, Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

In 2022, Beck was set to open for Arcade Fire on the band’s North American tour in support of WE. He later dropped out of the show as bandleader Win Butler was accused of s*xual misconduct by multiple women. However, Beck did not state why he left the tour at the time.

The new performance video for Beck's cover of 'Old Man' is out now.

Beck collaborated with Phoenix in 2018 during their Los Angeles residency at the Fonda Theater. The artist performed his hits Lost Cause and Jack-A*s for fans at the time. The upcoming tour will mark their first large-scale collaboration and fans can't wait to see what they have in store for them.

Beck's most recent release was Hyperspace in 2019. Meanwhile, Phoenix published his first album Alpha Zulu in November after 2017’s Ti Amo.

