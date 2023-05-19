“Belongs in jail”: BPH Construction’s Brent Hospelhorn garners backlash for slapping woman in viral TikTok video, police responds

Owner of Arizona’s BPH Construction, Brent Hospelhorn has come under fire after a viral TikTok video showed him slapping a female worker across the face while yelling profanities at her. The incident sparked outrage among netizens and they demanded action to be taken against the business owner. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Police have released a statement announcing that the 46-year-old is now facing charges.

In the viral video that has amassed more than a million views across social media platforms, Brent Hospelhorn can be heard shouting at the unidentified woman. He saying- “get the f**k out of my building right now you f**king b***h.” He proceeds to slap the female employee across the face. The video proceeds to show him screaming expletives at her. He then shouts at the male employees by asking them to “get the f**king b***h off…” He then asks the male employees to remove her from the project they were working on. At one point he tells the person behind the camera that they are a “god*mn worthless piece of sh*t.”

Angel Jones, PhD @AngelJonesPhD Tears ran down my face as I watched Brent Hospelhorn physically assault & verbally abuse a woman because she accidentally scratched his cabinet. Phoenix police “cited” him and claim to be investigating the situation. The video is loud and clear. He belongs in jail. Tears ran down my face as I watched Brent Hospelhorn physically assault & verbally abuse a woman because she accidentally scratched his cabinet. Phoenix police “cited” him and claim to be investigating the situation. The video is loud and clear. He belongs in jail. https://t.co/1Xy7jkX7IW

The female employee’s reaction to Brent Hospelhorn’s meltdown was not recorded.

The incident took place on Tuesday during the afternoon at a property near Deer Valley Drive and 56th Street in Phoenix. What exactly caused the explosive behaviour remains unknown. However, it is believed that Brent Hospelhorn was accusing the female employee of scratching some cabinets in a property that was under construction.

The video which was initially posted on TikTok also read in Spanish:

“No one can treat you like this, even if they’re the owner simply because the cabinet was scratched.”

Netizens react to the viral Brent Hospelhorn video

Internet users were outraged by the incident. Many could not believe that the businessman took to assaulting his employee. Several netizens hoped that he would be reprimanded for his actions. Some also questioned law enforcement as to why it was taking them so long to arrest Hospelhorn. A few reactions to the incident read:

Dr. Jordan O. Alexander @jalbubs @AngelJonesPhD We need to boycott his business. Blacklist him and his company. File a complaint with the Better Business Bureau. @AngelJonesPhD We need to boycott his business. Blacklist him and his company. File a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

Reverse Idiocracy @VeeFree3 @AngelJonesPhD I fear for his wife and kids too. Someone acting this way for a minor issue does much worse in private @AngelJonesPhD I fear for his wife and kids too. Someone acting this way for a minor issue does much worse in private

Paul Cox @SiempreSeattle @AngelJonesPhD What a garbage human. I hope he fixes his heart, because he’s a terrible, terrible human being. And I hope he goes to jail for a while to consider his actions. @AngelJonesPhD What a garbage human. I hope he fixes his heart, because he’s a terrible, terrible human being. And I hope he goes to jail for a while to consider his actions.

peacelovebernie✌☮ @peaceluvbernie @AngelJonesPhD A real tough guy. He wouldn't dare pull this sh*t if he thought for one second there'd be consequences of any kind. @AngelJonesPhD A real tough guy. He wouldn't dare pull this sh*t if he thought for one second there'd be consequences of any kind.

At the time of writing this article, Brent Hospelhorn had not publicly responded to the viral video.

Phoenix Police release statement in regards to the incident

Sources claim that the man in question was taken into custody, cited and released. After the Phoenix Police continued to get questioned by netizens for their supposed inaction, they released a statement on Twitter saying:

“There is an inaccurate narrative spreading which claims lack of action on our part as law enforcement. This is FALSE.”

They went on to add:

“One of our officers responded to the call, took a report, and arrested the suspect for assault. This suspect was cited in lieu of detention and the suspect is being recommended for charges.”

In an interview with The Arizona Public, Sgt. Robb Scherer, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police stated that being cited does not mean that the person is being let go. Scherer added that Hospelhorn has to attend court.

Brent Hospelhorn is scheduled to appear in court on the 26th of this month.

