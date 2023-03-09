“Better apologize”: BTS’ Jung Kook mocked on a Mexican show, ARMYs demand apology

BTS’ Jung Kook was recently made fun of in a Mexican show called ¡Qué Chulada! for his latest Weverse live stream. As Mexican ARMYs shone the spotlight on the issue, fans across the globe began demanding an apology from the show’s hosts and its members.

During the show, the hosts mocked the Euphoria singer and twisted his words. The livestream that they discussed was the one in which the idol dozed off towards the end. He had talked about some fans stalking him at the gym and mentioned that he was “a human too” and indirectly requested them not to invade his personal space.

However, the Mexican show hosts talked about the stalking situation but termed it BTS' Jung Kook "attacking" fans.

However, the Mexican show hosts talked about the stalking situation but termed it BTS’ Jung Kook “attacking” fans. The ARMY fandom instantly began trending, demanding that the show apologize to the BTS member for ruining his reputation.

Fans call out Mexican show for twisting BTS’ Jung Kook’s words on his Weverse live stream

BTS’ Jung Kook had fans and his fellow bandmates laughing out loud when he dozed off on live stream after spending over two hours with them on March 3, 2023. In the same broadcast, he mentioned people who had stalked him while on his personal schedule. As such, ARMYs had vehemently criticized the so-called fans for violating his privacy.

Days later, the stalking incident seemed to have become a topic of mockery on ¡Qué Chulada!, a Mexican show, as per fans on Twitter. The post went viral within the ARMY fandom, as fans tagged the hosts and the show’s broadcasting channel in multiple tweets demanding an apology from them. They also called out the hosts for being “unprofessional.”

What you have said is completely wrong and not professional at all. We ask for you to seriously apologize to the artist and RESPECT JUNGKOOK.

We demand a public apology from @veronicatouss

APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK

he's a good person, don't bother him with nonsense news!!!RESPECT JUNGKOOK APOLOGIZE TO JUNGKOOK

We want you to apologize to him

We want you to apologize to him

JUNGKOOK DESERVES RESPECT

BTS’ Jung Kook calls out people who stalked him at the gym during his personal schedule

As the biggest K-pop act in the world, it’s hard for BTS to live an ordinary life. Recently, more and more idols have been calling out sasaengs (obsessive fans) for invading their privacy, and while Jung Kook has done so in the past, he addressed the issue again. In his Weverse livestream on March 3, BTS’ Jung Kook shared (as per Twitter user @tteokminnie's translation):

“I wasn't gonna say this but... I'm so thankful for people supporting me and having interest in me. I really am. But please don't come find me when I'm working out, I was so surprised last time. I was about to go home but there were people outside (the gym). It wasn't an official schedule so... that's right, I'm drunk. That's why I'm talking about things like this. “

He added that he was “thankful” to people who wanted to see him but mentioned that there should be privacy, especially when he’s not on a public schedule. He even said:

“When would I talk about things like this? If it was in the past I wouldn't have been able to talk about things like this but it's been a while since we debuted and we know so much about each other, I'm a human too.”

In response, ARMYs demanded BIGHIT MUSIC to take strict action against people who were found to be invading the idol's privacy.

