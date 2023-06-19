"Beyond annoying and cringey af": Netizens react as Marc Rebillet blasts TikTokers during his performance in viral video

The popular YouTuber Marc Rebillet, who is known for his electronic music, is in the headlines. However, this time it is because of some TikTok dancers who were present at Marc Rebillet's live performance and were upset because they couldn't hear their own music during Rebillet's live show in the middle of Times Square.

A video of the same went viral in which Marc was heard asking TikTok dancers if they were upset because they couldn't hear their own music in a public area. A social media user reacted to this video shared on Reddit by a subreddit @thedundies24 and said, "Beyond annoying and cringey af."

In the viral video, Marc is seen enjoying the performance as he was interrupted by the TikTok dancers' music, and he says to them,

"You can't hear..I am so sorry...are you upset.. are you upset you can't hear your music in this public square."

He further said,

"You can play your music...I can shut up for a minute."

It is worth taking note that the police asked Marc to leave the place as he did not have a permit to perform at Times Square.

Social media users mock influencers after Marc Rebillet's video blasting TikTok dancers goes viral

The video of Marc Rebillet blasting TikTok dancers while trying to perform at Times Square went viral. Several internet users reacted to it and mocked influencers. Several users said that there is influencer entitlement, and that is what is making them do all this.

Marc Rebillet was given 20 minutes by police to pack his stuff from Times Square and leave

As Marc did not have a permit to perform at a public place, the local security first asked him to pack his stuff, and then the police came in and gave him 20 minutes to pack all his things and move.

Rebillet was doing a live stream while all this happened, and he was heard saying,

"It would be a real pain in the a*s to have to pack this up and deploy somewhere else."

For those unaware, Marc is a YouTuber, and he is popular for his electronic music, which he keeps improvising with funky beats. He was born on December 15, 1988, and is from Dallas, Texas.

Marc shot to fame in 2016, when he started sharing videos of him playing music in his apartment and hotel rooms, among other places. His videos first went viral on Reddit and Facebook, and then people came across his YouTube channel, and he started garnering massive attention online.

