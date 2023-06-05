Biff Wiff GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $45,000 for actor battling cancer

Gary Crotty, who goes by his stage name Biff Wiff, has been hospitalized and is battling cancer. A fundraiser on GoFundMe has been created by Biff's friends on his behalf. His friends asked donors to help the actor get better so that he could keep making the world a beautiful place.

The set goal for the fundraiser is $300,000, and as of this writing, the page has raised $46,918 with the help of 1,500 donations.

Created on May 28, the fundraiser quoted Biff, who said regarding his illness:

"I'm not sure how to respond. I'm back in the hospital again dealing with side effects of the cancer I was diagnosed with late last year and have no idea when or if I will recover."

Biff has taken on several roles in TV shows and movies. He played Rick, Waymond Wang's friend in the 2023 Academy Awards-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. He also appeared in TV shows including I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, iCarly, Dragnet, NCIS, and Pretty Little Liars.

Donors left heartfelt messages for Biff Wiff on the GoFundMe page

People who have donated to Biff Wiff's GoFundMe page have also left some positive messages for the actor. They thanked him for the laughs he provided with his work and wished him a speedy recovery.

Donors' words of positivity and prayers for Biff. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors' words of positivity and prayers for Biff. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors' words of positivity and prayers for Biff. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors' words of positivity and prayers for Biff. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors' words of positivity and prayers for Biff. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors' words of positivity and prayers for Biff. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors' words of positivity and prayers for Biff. (Image via GoFundMe)

Biff Wiff and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Biff is best known for his appearance in Tim Robinson's Netflix comedy I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. He also appears in the show's third season, which release on May 30.

The show has featured guest stars across its three seasons, including Tim Heidecker, Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, and Conner O'Malley. Alongside them, the main cast comprises Andy Samberg, Vanessa Bayer, Fred Armisen, Kate Berlant, Ayo Edebiri, Cecily Strong, Steven Yeun, and Fred Willard.

In a 2021 interview with Uproxx, Biff Wiff said that he had no idea how he got the casting call for the show. He explained that it all started off with one of the self-tape interviews that rookie actors had to do.

Biff Wiff added:

"That's so much harder for the actors then what it was. We used to be able to go into the casting director and you'd have somebody in the room to play off of. We're just doing these cold tapes now that are just like, man oh man.”

Biff Wiff shared a post on his Instagram account last week from the hospital. He held a "Writers Guild Strike" signboard in his hands and stood in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America who went on strike demanding a fair contract.

Poll : 0 votes