Big Shot canceled by Disney+ after two seasons

Disney+ announced that it will not renew the Big Shot for a third season. The John Stamos starring sports comedy-drama has conflicted audiences with its narrative building. The news was not shocking as the series has long suffered from low viewership. Moreover, two of the series' leads signed new shows.

Stamos signed up for a role in the Amazon Freevee comedy pilot Open Book, based on Jessica Simpson's memoir of the same name. Brown has signed up for Bounce TV's multi-cam Act Your Age.

Hence, it was inevitable that the sports dramedy would be canceled. Reports from last June claimed that the decision to renew it for a second run might have led to longtime Disney executive Peter Rice's firing. Months after Season 2 dropped last October, Disney+ announced that the show would not be renewed for a third run.

What is Big Shot all about?

Big Shot has been co-created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett. It follows the story of a temperamental basketball coach, Marvyn Korn (John Stamos), who was fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin.

Following this, he relocated to California, where he took up a job coaching a girls' basketball team at Westbrook School. Here, he reconnected with his teenage daughter Emma. In the second season, audiences saw coach Korn return to Westbrook.

Korn had renewed optimism to prove that the girl's basketball team belonged in the D-2 division. He was determined to prove his mettle of being a championship-winning powerhouse coach like he was in the NCAA. Even though the second season connected better with the audience, Disney+ canceled the show because it did not bring in numbers.

Big Shot also stars Sophia Mitri Schloss as his teenage daughter Emma, Richard Robichaux as George, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Tisha Eve Custodio as Carolyn, Cricket Wampler as Samantha, Jessalyn Gilsig as assistant coach Holley Barrett, and Yvette Nicole Brown as principal Sherilyn Thomas.

Brown's performance bagged her a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series.

How fans reacted to the cancelation

Fans of the John Stamos dramedy were disappointed that the platform axed another show. The following are some of the fan reactions to the cancelation.

Ashley Rosario Wijangco @wijangco12 Aw, I'm just now finding out Disney+ canceled Big Shot, and I'm bummed.



It was so heartwarming to see a show centered around a girls' basketball team. My basketball-loving self did not have that growing up, but I would've loved to. I know I would've felt more seen with it. Aw, I'm just now finding out Disney+ canceled Big Shot, and I'm bummed.It was so heartwarming to see a show centered around a girls' basketball team. My basketball-loving self did not have that growing up, but I would've loved to. I know I would've felt more seen with it.

sharon @S_Dalmarzabal disney+ ain’t seeing heaven for big shot’s cancellation disney+ ain’t seeing heaven for big shot’s cancellation

Despite a 78 percent critics rating and an 81 percent audience score, the narrative of Big Shot did not have a huge impact. While the cast delivered a splendid performance with a diverse female cast and fleshed-out characters, it was not enough to warrant a third run.

this is gio @kevsophiie @S_Dalmarzabal the mental breakdown of it all for ending a show like that… @S_Dalmarzabal the mental breakdown of it all for ending a show like that…

VanIsleWriter77 @TinaLynne577 @rollinsxcarisi I’ll have to check it out. I recently binge-watched Big Shot on Disney plus, which was silly and funny too. @rollinsxcarisi I’ll have to check it out. I recently binge-watched Big Shot on Disney plus, which was silly and funny too.

adina🫀 @stanasgerm still can’t believe disney actually canceled big shot and that harvyn isn’t coming back to me :( still can’t believe disney actually canceled big shot and that harvyn isn’t coming back to me :(

This rampant cancelation is in line with the company's policy of slashing low-profit shows. Disney is a highly competitive brand that emphasizes reaching the broadest markets. Nonetheless, both seasons of the show will remain on the platform in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes