“Bitter af”: The Traitors fans blame Dan Gheesling for Phaedra’s banishment

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 29, 2024. During the segment, fans bid goodbye to three cast members, two through banishment and another through murder.

Last week's roundtable ended on a cliffhanger, and in the latest episode, it was revealed that Peter Weber was banished from the Peacock show. During the episode, Phaedra Parks and Kate Chastain murdered John Bercow, and it was the last time Parks killed anyone on the show.

In the latest roundtable, all fingers pointed to the Married to Medicine cast member and she was ultimately banished from the show. The cast member's name started making the rounds ever since Dan Gheesling pointed the finger at her before he was eliminated.

Fans took to social media to chime in on Phaedra's elimination and blamed the Big Brother alum for the same. One person, @jordansveto, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Phaedra delivered to us iconic round table smackdowns with style. The way she eloquently played this game was a pleasure to watch. She would have won if it wasn't for Dan Gheesling being bitter af by throwing her under the bus for no logical reason."

The Traitors US fans blame Dan Gheesling for ruining Phaedra's game

Expand Tweet

The Traitors US season 2 bid goodbye to three contestants during the latest episode. The episode began where the previous one ended, with MJ's vote being revealed against Peter Weber. While Weber was banished from the show, Phaedra Parks' days were still numbered.

During the segment, the two traitors, Kate and Phaedra killed John Bercow, who had tried hard to get Parks banished in the previous episode. In the previous episodes, fans saw several cast members, including John, Peter, and Trishelle, try their best to have Phaedra banished since they were sure she was one of the traitors.

In one of the previous episodes, Trishelle pointed out that Dan Gheesling, who never named anyone when asked who he thought the traitor was, named her during the last roundtable. At the time, he noted that he had been observing her since the beginning and was sure that she was a traitor.

Expand Tweet

This was followed by Peter Weber trying to join forces with the season 2 cast member to reveal her true identity. During last week's episode, John Bercow almost managed to persuade the entire cast to vote for her and told the contestants that he was going to be murdered if Phaedra Parks was not eliminated.

The former politician's assumption was correct as he was murdered during episode 10. Although Phaedra managed to eliminate one of her biggest threats, John's murder raised more eyebrows, and she was eliminated due to the fire that was lit by Dan Gheesling.

Fans took to social media to slam the eliminated cast member online for ruining Phaedra Parks' chances of winning The Traitors US.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Traitors US season 2 will return next week with another episode on Peacock on Thursday, March 7, 2024.