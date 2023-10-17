"Blacklisted is the nice consequence": Trio at NYU campus caught ripping Israeli hostage posters, garners backlash online

Three young individuals were seen on tape tearing down hostage posters from the Israel-Hamas conflict on the NYU campus, drawing ire from online users. Additionally, their actions pushed the online community to demand that the university hold the offenders accountable.

In the image posted to social media, these people can be seen tearing down dozens of posters around New York City to draw attention to those who have been abducted since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the news was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15 by the New York Post, the event garnered a widespread backlash from the netizens. X users took to the comment section of the post and started speaking out against the actions of these students. One user even said that these students should be "Blacklisted.”

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @LuciaGrosaru)

Netizens slammed the NYU students for their actions

The post has been made viral on social media platforms (Image via X / @ssi_nyu)

Three kids from New York City can be seen tearing off hostage posters from the Israel-Hamas conflict in a recent post that has gone viral on many social media platforms, including X. No one intervenes to stop the gang from tearing down the posters. Subsequently, a witness can be heard on film describing the situation as terrible.

The people are identified as students in videos and social media posts, including one posted by the Students Supporting Israel NYU Chapter. SSI_NYU wrote in their post on X:

“Today, we witnessed 2 NYU students violently tearing down posters of kidnapped babies, mothers, and grandmothers hanging outside of NYU Buildings."

Expand Tweet

On social media, the account SSI_NYU has claimed to be trying to identify the three people involved in the incident.

The New York Post and SSI_NYU uploaded the post to X, infuriating the internet community. In the NY Post's comment section, they criticized the students for the activity. Furthermore, social media users shocked by the incident quickly demanded the university remove the students involved. In the meantime, the NY Post has garnered 25.6K views.

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @odobsonjr)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @Brucesmom28)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @masnjny)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @ilreb)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @AddieShepherd19)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @wscagi)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @nancybrandt51)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @MilaJeremi6868)

Social media users slammed the students for tearing the posters (Image via X / @janopetsa)

Another teen from NYC has been charged with hate crimes

A 19-year-old was charged with hate crimes in New York City on October 16. The teen reportedly used a broomstick to attack a male Columbia University student, while slashing him and breaking his finger. According to WABC, the victim in question was displaying posters of Israelis who had been abducted by Hamas.

Maxwell Friedman is accused of assaulting the student. She has been charged with second and third-degree assault as a hate crime, according to a complaint submitted to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. She was additionally charged with harassment for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Israeli student on October 11 at Columbia's School of General Studies.

However, whether Friedman is in custody right now or whether she has received bail is still unknown. Moreover, even the current condition of the male victim is not known.