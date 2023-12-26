"BLACKPINK ON THE TOP AS ALWAYS": Fans celebrate as the girl band reigns December Idol Group Brand Reputation rankings list

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK recently topped the December Brand Reputation Ranking list for all the idol groups. Other K-pop groups like NewJeans, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IVE, and more made it to the top ten. On December 25, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the idol group Brand Reputation Rankings by analyzing media coverage, fan interactions, consumer participation, and community awareness.

BLACKPINK dictated the list with an impressive 118.35 percent increase in its brand reputation index values since November. To acquire this spot, the girl group scored a 5,711,207 index value. Fans took to social media to celebrate this moment as they are looking forward to the How You Like That singers’ group activities.

Expand Tweet

“BLACKPINK being the standard”: Fans celebrate as the girl band tops Idol Group Brand Reputation Ranking List

Expand Tweet

On December 25, a detailed analysis of the big data collected from November 14 to December 14 was revealed, determining the brand reputation ranking of the K-pop groups.

On December 5, the prevalent girl group BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa signed an agreement with YG Entertainment to continue their group activities under the label.

Following the data released by the Korean Business Research Institute, high-ranking phrases associated with the group were “exclusive contract”, “Yang Hyun-suk”, and “YG Entertainment”. Meanwhile, other high-ranking terms were revealed to be “renew contract”, “collaborate”, and “soar”.

Making headlines for their highly anticipated contract renewal, BLACKPINK has taken over the fans’ hearts. Along with their contract renewal confirmation, the girl group revealed their intentions to go on a world tour once again, creating much excitement among the BLINKs.

They are also gearing up for an album; however, the agency has not revealed any details regarding the same.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate this win as the BORN PINK singers dictated the list at No. 1. Many fans highlighted that they have not made a musical release as a group in 15 months, since their hit album BORN PINK released in September 2022.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other groups on the December Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings list include girl groups and boy groups from different generations. NewJeans ranked No. 3 with an impressive score of 4,938,338 brand reputation index value, marking a 21.40 percent increase in their score since last month.

The K-pop boy group BTS is currently serving in the military, they made it in the top 3 with a score of 4,702,347 brand reputation index value.

Expand Tweet

SEVENTEEN, IVE, BABYMONSTER, RIIZE, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, Red Velvet, aespa, BTOB, EXO, Girls’ Generation, TWICE, NCT, VIXX, ZEROBASEONE, OH MY GIRL, THE BOYZ, Super Junior, SHINee, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ASTRO, INFINITE, Apink, ENHYPEN, MONSTA X, and H1-KEY.

The aforementioned groups made up the top thirty of this months' Idol Group Brand Reputation rankings list.