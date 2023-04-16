BLACKPINK’s Jisoo takes No. 1 spot in April 2023’s brand reputation rankings, breaks NewJeans Minji's first-rank streak

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s solo debut raked in not just impressive records and YouTube view numbers but also made her rank No. 1 in the brand reputation rankings of April 2023. Additionally, it overthrew NewJeans' Minji from the top spot, of which she was the holder for three consecutive months.

On April 16, 2023, the Korean Business Research Institute released its monthly list of celebrities who were the most trending across media and online communities. These brand reputation rankings lists provide an insight into which artist or celebrity was the most talked about across various channels. The institute derives this list by analyzing several factors with the help of big data collection.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her much-awaited solo debut with the album ME and its title track, FLOWER, on March 31, 2023. The catchy song and its equally addictive choreography have gone viral. As such, the buzz around FLOWER has made BLACKPINK’s Jisoo claim the top spot in this month’s brand reputation ranking list.

April 2023 brand reputation rankings: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans’ Minji and Hanni, and more

As the last group member to make a solo musical debut, K-pop fans worldwide fell in love with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's addictive title track, FLOWER. This was even reflected in South Korea, as the singer topped the brand reputation rankings for the month of April 2023.

The rankings determined for this month were analyzed through data collected from March 16 to April 16. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo had a total index of 8,544,173, which was a nearly 74 percent increase from her score last month. In the brand reputation rankings list of March 2023, the FLOWER singer ranked second.

The Korean Business Research Institute analyzes consumer participation, media coverage, community awareness, and communications to rank over 600 girl groups.

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s high-ranking keywords were ‘FLOWER,’ ‘YouTube,’ and ‘world tour.’ Meanwhile, the top-ranking terms searched related to her were ‘seductive,’ ‘beautiful,’ and ‘allure.’

NewJeans’ Minji took the second spot for this month’s band reputation rankings. The 18-year-old singer sat on the No. 1 rank for three consecutive months. Her index was 3,377,165, followed by her group member Hanni taking the third spot with a brand reputation index of 3,163,464.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took the fourth spot with a total score of 2,724,103. NewJeans’ Haerin completed the top five ranks with an index of 2,482,514.

Check out the top 30 girl groups featured in the brand reputation rankings of April 2023:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo NewJeans’ Minji NewJeans’ Hanni BLACKPINK’s Jennie NewJeans’ Haerin BLACKPINK’s Rosé IVE’s Jang Won-young Red Velvet’s Joy IVE’s Liz BLACKPINK’s Lisa NewJeans’ Danielle Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon IVE’s An Yu-jin Red Velvet’s Seulgi aespa’s Karina Red Velvet’s Wendy Red Velvet’s Irene aespa’s Winter NewJeans’ Hyein TWICE’s Jihyo Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Girls’ Generation’s YoonA LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha Oh My Girl’s YooA TWICE’s Nayeon IVE’s Leeseo IVE’s Gaeul TWICE’s Jeongyeon TWICE’s Sana MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

As expected with the rookie monsters NewJeans, three of its members ranked in the top five of this month’s brand reputation rankings. This is despite the girl group’s last comeback, OMG, being in January 2023.

Meanwhile, on April 16, 2023, BLACKPINK announced new encore dates and venues for their BORN PINK World Tour. They revealed shows in four cities, New Jersey (August 12), Las Vegas (August 18), San Francisco (August 22), and Los Angeles (August 26).

