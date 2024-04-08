Blake Lively returns as a bride for Paul Feig's A Simple Favor 2

Blake Lively looked ethereal as a bride while shooting for her upcoming film A Simple Favor 2. In photos published online by various media outlets such as PEOPLE magazine and The Daily Mail on April 4, Lively was captured donning a white gown for a wedding scene. Directed by Paul Feig, the film is a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, which also stars Anna Kendrick.

The scene was filmed in Capri, Italy, on April 3 and revealed Lively's character being married to a man played by 365 Days star Michele Morrone. Anna Kendrick was also present at the scene, holding a small bouquet of flowers.

A Simple Favor (2018) was based on the novel of the same name by Darcy Bell. The film saw Kendrick play Stephanie Smother, a small-town vlogger, who is best friends with Emily Nelson, played by Blake Lively. After Emily's mysterious disappearance, Stephanie sets out to seek answers and find her friend. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing around $97 million at the box office.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the A Simple Favor (2018).

Plot of A Simple Favor 2

Expand Tweet

2018's A Simple Favor was an entertaining mystery with different twists and turns. The end of the film saw Blake Lively's Emily Nelson sentenced to 20 years in prison for several crimes. Meanwhile, Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers begins dating a new man as her vlog becomes successful and is developed into a TV show.

It would be interesting to see how the sequel deals with Emily's release from prison as A Simple Favor 2 sets her in Italy. As proven by the photos, not only is Emily free and happy, but Stephanie is also is attendance at the wedding. Did they bury the hatchet? Or is there a sinister motive hiding underneath the decorations?

Expand Tweet

While not a lot of details have been disclosed, Deadline provided a synopsis of the film in an article dated March 27, 2024:

"In part two, we see the return of Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

As seen in the pictures circulating online, Michele Morrone will be playing the rich Italian businessman to whom Emily is getting married. Dressed in an impeccable black suit, he can be seen standing next to Blake Lively's character, whose wedding attire also sported a long veil. Anna Kendrick, who was wearing a peach-colored cocktail dress with floral patterns, was photographed helping Lively with her veil.

Expand Tweet

About her return, Kendrick told Entertainment Weekly back in 2022:

"I can't wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious Paul Feig."

The cast of A Simple Favor 2, full list revealed

Blake Lively as Emily Nelson in 'A Simple Favor' (2018) (Image via Instagram/@asimplefavor)

Besides Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as the two leading stars of A Simple Favor 2, it has been reported that several actors will be reprising their roles from the first film.

Henry Golding, the Crazy Rich Asians star, who played Emily's husband Sean Townsend in the 2018 film, will reprise his role in the sequel according to Deadline. The end of the first movie saw him becoming a successful writer and professor, after being shot at by Emily.

Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers in 'A Simple Favor' (2018) (Image via Instagram/@asimplefavor)

Andrew Rannells, a Grammy-winning actor and singer, will return as Darren. Along with him, actors Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack will also return.

In March 28, Deadline reported the addition of new cast members to the sequel. The list of actors reportedly joining A Simple Favor 2 besides Michele Morrone includes Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Taylor Ortega and Lorenzo de Moor. Meanwhile, Variety confirmed that Oscar-winner Allison Janney is also set to join gang.

The poster for 'A Simple Favor' (2018) (Image via Instagram/@asimplefavor)

With Paul Feig set to return as director, A Simple Favor 2 is a co-production between Lionsgate and Amazon MGM Studios. The film is currently under production and has no release date yet.