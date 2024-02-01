"Blueface has to be running a cult at this point": Bonnie Lashay gets rapper's mugshot tattooed days after Chrisean, sparks disbelief

Aspiring hip hop artist Bonnie Lashay, who is reportedly one of rapper Blueface’s girlfriends, took to her official Instagram account @therealbonnielashay on January 31 to flaunt her Blueface mugshot tattoo, as reported by Fox 11 Los Angeles.

However, unlike Chrisean Rock who got the same tattoo on one side of her face, Bonnie Lashay chose to get one of her buttocks inked. She even posted a reel of the same.

As soon as Bonnie Lashay’s Blueface tattoo became viral, netizens reacted with shock and disbelief. In this regard, an X user commented under @DailyLoud’s tweet on the same, saying the rapper was running a “cult,” considering he could convince multiple women to get his tattoos.

Internet trolls Bonnie Lashay in the wake of Blueface mugshot tattoo

On Wednesday, Bonnie Lashay posted two Instagram reels of her getting Blueface’s mugshot tattoo. Both the posts were accompanied by her latest rap, That’s My Daddy, dedicated to the Thotiana rapper. Lashay’s second post was captioned, “Me & Blue Forever.”

Once a cast member of Blue’s reality TV show Blue Girls Club, Lashay's tattoo follows hot on the heels of Chrisean Rock - the alleged baby mother of Blueface - getting the same mugshot inked on one side of her face.

Ever since Bonnie Lashay's tattoo went viral, netizens have been trolling her online. While some pointed out that her tattoo, unlike Rock’s, may not be real, as she did not reveal its final imprint, others mocked her for seemingly trying to win a contest with Chrisean:

In the comments section of one of her Instagram reels, Lashay also claimed that Chrisean Rock stole her “idea” and was trying to “one-up” her. Not only that, but she explained that the Disrespectful hitmaker was upset with her at present, but she was “going nowhere,” and couldn't "wait to have his baby."

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Rock posted a video of her getting inked with Blue’s mugshot on Sunday and captioned it, “#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa @bluefasebabyy.” She also reportedly moved back into his house with their infant son last week, despite the December 2023 online feud between them.

Born Johnathan Jamall Porter, 26-year-old Blue is currently serving seven months of prison time in the Los Angeles County Jail for violating his probation on a 2021 assault case. However, as per the latest TMZ reports, he has been shifted from the general crowd and remains in “administrative segregation.” The reason for the move remains undisclosed. He is scheduled to be released on July 2.