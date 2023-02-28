"Booking a flight to Korea as we speak": BTS’ Jungkook sends ARMYs into a frenzy with 'wash me' plea on Weverse live

On February 28, BTS’ Jungkook hosted his fourth Weverse live this month, taking ARMYs by surprise, and in no time, the Euphoria singer was trending on Twitter with multiple tags and keywords like “Jungkook,” “Jungkookie,” and “His Hair,” amongst others.

However, there was one phrase that was one of the trending keywords, which was “I volunteer as a tribute.” When asked about his whereabouts, the Dreamers crooner teased ARMYs, saying he hasn't taken a bath yet, and cheekily asked fans if they could volunteer to help him out.

True to their wholesome nature, ARMYs took to social media to launch this tongue-in-cheek moment into a series of memes and jokes under the “I volunteer as a tribute” tag on Twitter. Matching BTS’ Jungkook’s tongue-in-cheek humor, a fan wrote,

"Booking a flight to Korea as we speak."

BTS’ Jungkook’s hilarious request inspires ARMYs to launch a series of memes and jokes on Twitter

i'm too lazy to shower... can someone shower me please..

@BTS_twt i'm too lazy to shower... can someone shower me please.. 🐰i'm too lazy to shower... can someone shower me please..@BTS_twt

BTS’ Jungkook playfully teased ARMYs, requesting that they help him wash up as he was feeling lazy to do so. His hilarious request inspired ARMYs to launch a series of memes and jokes on Twitter under the tag “I volunteer as a tribute,” which occupied one of the top spots on Twitter trends. It is a witty reference to the iconic line from The Hunger Games franchise.



Jungkook only has to ask once🤣



Jungkook asks Meanwhile Army I VOLUNTEER I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE

ARMYs have often complained that BTS’ Jungkook is the least interactive member of the septet, with his official social media handles on Instagram and Weverse staying dormant for weeks and months on end.

Hence, ARMYs were pleasantly surprised when the Euphoria singer hosted four live broadcasts on the fan community platform Weverse in February itself, the latest being today.

The singer flaunted his bare-faced visuals, a well-maintained mullet, and various piercings and tattoos in his surprise Weverse live.

BTS’ Jungkook chatted with fans a bit, flexed his vocals on the live stream by singing a few songs like the OST To Find You from the movie Sing Street, and gave virtual ARMYs enough content to keep them satiated for a couple of days.

At one point, his bandmates Jimin and J-hope joined his Weverse live stream for some time and remarked that they would love to stay longer, but Jimin had to go film the music video for his upcoming debut solo album, FACE, due to be released on March 24.

BTS’ Jungkook had to end his Weverse live after a staff member from BIG HIT, his agency, came over to his house. The staff member was supposedly there to remind him of his impending work commitments, which the Dreamers singer has seemingly forgotten about because of his Weverse live.

The My Time singer returned to his live broadcast and apologized to fans before ending his final broadcast for the month.

BTS’ Jungkook explains why he deleted his official Instagram account

anju⁷✰ @jjksceo Jungkook deact his insta id , this really shows he’s doing whatever he wants recently and I feel really happy for that,

as long as jungkook is happy and comfortable, 🥺 I love him so much ♡ Jungkook deact his insta id , this really shows he’s doing whatever he wants recently and I feel really happy for that,as long as jungkook is happy and comfortable, 🥺 I love him so much ♡ https://t.co/bk8zvtmylF

February 28 was a bittersweet day for ARMYs. While fans were happy that BTS’ Jungkook surprised his legions of global fans by hosting an impromptu Weverse live and providing fans with some wholesome content, BTS’ youngest member shocked fans by deleting his Instagram account shortly after the live ended. Fans were taken aback and began wondering if there was some technical glitch on Instagram or if the account was being hacked.

After a few moments of virtual chaos, the Dreamers singer confirmed that he had indeed deleted his Instagram account because he wasn’t using it much. He apologized to ARMYs for causing them concern and revealed that he prefers communicating with fans through Weverse Live and wanted fans to be aware of this.

“I immediately deleted the [Instagram] app too, and I don’t think I’ll be using it from now on! I just wanted to let you know in advance!”

Notably, all seven BTS members launched their personal official Instagram accounts on December 6, 2021.

